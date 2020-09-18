CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Friday, September 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;64;W;17;48%
Arcata;Cloudy;65;SE;3;84%
Auburn;Cloudy;68;SSW;5;59%
Avalon;Sunny;85;WSW;9;12%
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;79;SW;4;47%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;71;S;8;62%
Big Bear City;Sunny;72;SSW;7;21%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;7;31%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;58;S;9;61%
Blythe;Sunny;96;WSW;3;15%
Burbank;Sunny;82;Calm;0;22%
Camarillo;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;37%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;84;SW;3;23%
Campo;Sunny;92;Calm;0;14%
Carlsbad;Sunny;84;Calm;0;24%
Chico;Partly sunny;68;SE;13;59%
China Lake;Partly sunny;89;N;5;18%
Chino;Sunny;93;SSW;3;14%
Concord;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;12;58%
Corona;Sunny;84;N;6;25%
Crescent City;Cloudy;65;S;12;80%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;85;WSW;10;12%
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;17%
El Centro;Sunny;97;Calm;0;12%
Eureka;Cloudy;64;SE;3;84%
Fairfield;Partly sunny;70;WSW;17;65%
Fresno;Showers;73;WNW;13;52%
Fullerton;Sunny;81;Calm;0;36%
Hanford;Partly sunny;76;NW;8;53%
Hawthorne;Sunny;78;Calm;0;44%
Hayward;Mostly sunny;69;SW;3;65%
Imperial;Sunny;97;Calm;0;12%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;81;NNW;5;34%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;5;27%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;14;46%
Lincoln;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;59%
Livermore;Partly sunny;70;WSW;5;58%
Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;77%
Long Beach;Sunny;79;SE;5;44%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;79;SE;5;44%
Los Angeles;Hazy sunshine;88;Calm;0;22%
Los Angeles Downtown;Hazy sunshine;88;Calm;0;22%
Madera;Cloudy;74;N;10;55%
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;61;S;7;52%
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;9;67%
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;S;8;72%
Merced;Cloudy;69;NW;8;67%
Merced (airport);Cloudy;69;NW;8;67%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;89;NW;5;15%
Modesto;Cloudy;70;NNW;8;65%
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;NNW;3;67%
Mojave;Mostly sunny;88;W;7;15%
Montague;Mostly sunny;66;N;7;52%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;WNW;6;75%
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;50%
Napa County;Partly sunny;67;W;7;75%
Needles;Sunny;93;E;5;8%
North Island;Mostly sunny;81;N;5;44%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;67;W;3;73%
Oceanside;Sunny;84;Calm;0;24%
Ontario;Sunny;93;SSW;3;14%
Oroville;Showers;70;SSE;12;63%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;70;WNW;6;67%
Palm Springs;Sunny;99;Calm;0;11%
Palmdale;Sunny;86;Calm;0;11%
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;8;56%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;5;55%
Porterville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;61%
Ramona;Sunny;93;Calm;0;10%
Redding;Sunny;72;S;8;49%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;86;NNE;5;21%
Riverside March;Sunny;87;ESE;5;14%
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;70%
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;8;70%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;70;NW;5;70%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;86;Calm;0;14%
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;77%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;81;N;5;44%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;89;Calm;3;17%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;91;N;5;13%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;66;WSW;4;74%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;67%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;73;N;3;56%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;75;NW;24;54%
Sandberg;Partly sunny;77;S;4;24%
Santa Ana;Sunny;81;SW;3;34%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;72;SSW;3;58%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;WNW;7;58%
Santa Monica;Sunny;77;S;3;46%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;83%
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;70;S;3;56%
Santee;Sunny;81;Calm;0;19%
South Lake Tahoe;Showers;59;S;23;41%
Stockton;Cloudy;72;WNW;8;56%
Thermal;Sunny;95;W;5;15%
Truckee-Tahoe;Showers;68;SSW;23;19%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;5;9%
Ukiah;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;65%
Vacaville;Partly sunny;69;SW;8;62%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;0;25%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;W;3;73%
Victorville;Sunny;91;Calm;0;10%
Visalia;Sunny;75;NNW;5;51%
Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;N;3;70%
_____
