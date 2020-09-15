CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 15, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;86;WNW;7;11%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;72;W;4;66%

Auburn;Partly sunny;88;W;7;21%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;5;41%

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;91;WNW;5;34%

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;90;WSW;3;27%

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;72;W;9;19%

Bishop;Partly sunny;88;S;15;11%

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;77;S;7;20%

Blythe;Partly sunny;108;NNW;4;10%

Burbank;Partly sunny;92;SSW;3;18%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;79;W;7;44%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;87;WSW;7;34%

Campo;Mostly sunny;93;W;9;12%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;79;WSW;13;55%

Chico;Partly sunny;90;SE;6;22%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;98;N;6;8%

Chino;Partly sunny;97;WSW;6;18%

Concord;Mostly sunny;84;WNW;10;35%

Corona;Partly sunny;94;W;12;21%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;70;S;13;65%

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;101;NNW;6;9%

Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;95;SW;8;8%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;108;N;8;7%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;74;W;4;63%

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;92;WSW;6;19%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;90;NW;5;26%

Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;93;S;8;30%

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;90;NE;5;30%

Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;10;49%

Hayward;Partly sunny;76;W;12;48%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;108;N;8;7%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;8;60%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;93;WSW;10;11%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;8;26%

Lincoln;Partly sunny;86;SW;3;28%

Livermore;Mostly sunny;86;N;6;29%

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;70;W;13;65%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;88;WNW;12;34%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;88;WNW;12;34%

Los Angeles;Hazy sunshine;85;W;7;31%

Los Angeles Downtown;Hazy sunshine;85;W;7;31%

Madera;Mostly cloudy;87;N;5;36%

Mammoth;Sunny;82;NNE;6;15%

Marysville;Cloudy;89;N;6;26%

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;19%

Merced;Cloudy;90;NE;5;28%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;90;NE;5;28%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;86;NW;10;41%

Modesto;Partly sunny;85;WNW;8;33%

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;5;56%

Mojave;Mostly cloudy;91;Calm;0;9%

Montague;Mostly sunny;89;S;8;11%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;73;NW;10;57%

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;84;Calm;0;17%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;9;46%

Needles;Mostly sunny;107;N;3;8%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;13;57%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;76;W;5;51%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;79;WSW;13;55%

Ontario;Partly sunny;97;WSW;6;18%

Oroville;Partly sunny;89;N;5;31%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;W;9;75%

Palm Springs;Sunny;109;N;5;8%

Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;93;WSW;10;10%

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;94;WSW;12;13%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;W;8;59%

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;91;WNW;5;33%

Ramona;Partly sunny;94;WNW;12;15%

Redding;Partly sunny;93;SW;6;15%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;97;W;13;16%

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;NW;10;14%

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;88;Calm;0;24%

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;87;N;3;28%

Salinas;Partly sunny;71;NW;13;58%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;99;WSW;7;10%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;75;NW;7;53%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;13;57%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;9;40%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;10;35%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;75;W;6;52%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;6;44%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;4;60%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;74;NW;8;59%

Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;7;16%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;90;WSW;5;30%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;SW;4;50%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;WNW;10;56%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;77;SW;5;44%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;83;SSE;8;37%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;90;W;8;20%

Santee;Partly sunny;95;WNW;12;22%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;8;17%

Stockton;Partly sunny;89;N;7;27%

Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;5;17%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;81;W;15;12%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;102;S;5;9%

Ukiah;Sunny;92;SE;9;11%

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;89;S;7;22%

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;90;SSE;6;22%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;N;9;68%

Victorville;Partly sunny;93;SSE;9;6%

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;90;W;8;33%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;74;S;7;55%

