CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;86;WNW;7;11%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;72;W;4;66%
Auburn;Partly sunny;88;W;7;21%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;83;WNW;5;41%
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;91;WNW;5;34%
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;90;WSW;3;27%
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;72;W;9;19%
Bishop;Partly sunny;88;S;15;11%
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;77;S;7;20%
Blythe;Partly sunny;108;NNW;4;10%
Burbank;Partly sunny;92;SSW;3;18%
Camarillo;Partly sunny;79;W;7;44%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;87;WSW;7;34%
Campo;Mostly sunny;93;W;9;12%
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;79;WSW;13;55%
Chico;Partly sunny;90;SE;6;22%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;98;N;6;8%
Chino;Partly sunny;97;WSW;6;18%
Concord;Mostly sunny;84;WNW;10;35%
Corona;Partly sunny;94;W;12;21%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;70;S;13;65%
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;101;NNW;6;9%
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;95;SW;8;8%
El Centro;Mostly cloudy;108;N;8;7%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;74;W;4;63%
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;92;WSW;6;19%
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;90;NW;5;26%
Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;93;S;8;30%
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;90;NE;5;30%
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;10;49%
Hayward;Partly sunny;76;W;12;48%
Imperial;Mostly cloudy;108;N;8;7%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;8;60%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;93;WSW;10;11%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;91;NE;8;26%
Lincoln;Partly sunny;86;SW;3;28%
Livermore;Mostly sunny;86;N;6;29%
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;70;W;13;65%
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;88;WNW;12;34%
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;88;WNW;12;34%
Los Angeles;Hazy sunshine;85;W;7;31%
Los Angeles Downtown;Hazy sunshine;85;W;7;31%
Madera;Mostly cloudy;87;N;5;36%
Mammoth;Sunny;82;NNE;6;15%
Marysville;Cloudy;89;N;6;26%
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;88;Calm;0;19%
Merced;Cloudy;90;NE;5;28%
Merced (airport);Cloudy;90;NE;5;28%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;86;NW;10;41%
Modesto;Partly sunny;85;WNW;8;33%
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;77;NW;5;56%
Mojave;Mostly cloudy;91;Calm;0;9%
Montague;Mostly sunny;89;S;8;11%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;73;NW;10;57%
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;84;Calm;0;17%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;9;46%
Needles;Mostly sunny;107;N;3;8%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;13;57%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;76;W;5;51%
Oceanside;Partly sunny;79;WSW;13;55%
Ontario;Partly sunny;97;WSW;6;18%
Oroville;Partly sunny;89;N;5;31%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;W;9;75%
Palm Springs;Sunny;109;N;5;8%
Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;93;WSW;10;10%
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;94;WSW;12;13%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;W;8;59%
Porterville;Mostly cloudy;91;WNW;5;33%
Ramona;Partly sunny;94;WNW;12;15%
Redding;Partly sunny;93;SW;6;15%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;97;W;13;16%
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;NW;10;14%
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;88;Calm;0;24%
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;87;N;3;28%
Salinas;Partly sunny;71;NW;13;58%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;99;WSW;7;10%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;75;NW;7;53%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;79;WNW;13;57%
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;9;40%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;10;35%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;75;W;6;52%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;6;44%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;4;60%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;74;NW;8;59%
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;7;16%
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;90;WSW;5;30%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;SW;4;50%
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;WNW;10;56%
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;77;SW;5;44%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;83;SSE;8;37%
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;90;W;8;20%
Santee;Partly sunny;95;WNW;12;22%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;8;17%
Stockton;Partly sunny;89;N;7;27%
Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;5;17%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;81;W;15;12%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;102;S;5;9%
Ukiah;Sunny;92;SE;9;11%
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;89;S;7;22%
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;90;SSE;6;22%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;N;9;68%
Victorville;Partly sunny;93;SSE;9;6%
Visalia;Mostly cloudy;90;W;8;33%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;74;S;7;55%
_____
