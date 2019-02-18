CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM PST Monday, February 18, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Partly sunny;21;Calm;0;77%
Arcata;Sunny;48;NW;7;69%
Auburn;Sunny;46;WNW;4;47%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;46;NW;6;57%
Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;46;W;9;67%
Beale AFB;Sunny;50;NNW;13;43%
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;23;NW;5;54%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;38;N;20;31%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;26;ENE;8;65%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;57;NNW;4;31%
Burbank;Sunny;55;NW;9;38%
Camarillo;Sunny;56;WSW;5;31%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;54;WNW;3;48%
Campo;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;8;59%
Carlsbad;Sunny;55;WNW;10;48%
Chico;Partly sunny;50;WNW;17;32%
China Lake;Sunny;49;N;13;22%
Chino;Mostly sunny;50;N;4;51%
Concord;Sunny;53;Calm;0;36%
Corona;Sunny;53;SE;8;42%
Crescent City;Sunny;46;N;7;57%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;45;W;13;43%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;43;ENE;7;49%
El Centro;Sunny;54;NW;9;35%
Eureka;Sunny;46;NW;8;75%
Fairfield;Sunny;52;N;21;40%
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;3;78%
Fullerton;Sunny;54;N;4;33%
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;5;73%
Hawthorne;Sunny;54;E;6;36%
Hayward;Sunny;52;N;3;44%
Imperial;Sunny;54;NW;9;35%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;57;NW;10;47%
Lancaster;Sunny;43;SSE;5;38%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;14;65%
Lincoln;Sunny;50;NNW;11;43%
Livermore;Sunny;49;NNW;13;44%
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;12;51%
Long Beach;Sunny;54;NNW;6;43%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;54;NNW;6;43%
Los Angeles;Sunny;57;N;3;34%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;57;N;3;34%
Madera;Mostly sunny;47;SW;5;65%
Mammoth;Sunny;33;N;7;70%
Marysville;Sunny;50;NNW;12;47%
Mather AFB;Sunny;50;NNW;13;40%
Merced;Sunny;45;NNW;8;70%
Merced (airport);Sunny;45;NNW;8;70%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;57;W;5;41%
Modesto;Sunny;47;WNW;14;58%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;49;NW;8;44%
Mojave;Partly sunny;43;WNW;15;45%
Montague;Mostly sunny;34;N;3;66%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;48;W;7;49%
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;32;NE;9;60%
Napa County;Sunny;53;NNW;9;38%
Needles;Mostly sunny;52;N;3;48%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;38%
Oakland;Sunny;52;NNW;9;41%
Oceanside;Sunny;55;WNW;10;48%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;50;N;4;51%
Oroville;Sunny;50;NW;9;47%
Oxnard;Sunny;53;N;3;33%
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;55;N;5;48%
Palmdale;Sunny;43;N;5;45%
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;41;Calm;0;85%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;55;N;5;33%
Porterville;Mostly cloudy;45;W;6;75%
Ramona;Mostly sunny;49;N;5;45%
Redding;Sunny;50;N;13;34%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;39%
Riverside March;Sunny;47;Calm;0;51%
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;50;N;15;47%
Sacramento International;Sunny;49;NNW;18;54%
Salinas;Sunny;51;N;7;40%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;54;NW;6;30%
San Carlos;Sunny;48;NNW;8;45%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;38%
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;56;N;5;52%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;3;46%
San Francisco;Sunny;52;NNW;10;40%
San Jose;Sunny;49;NW;10;54%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;50;NNW;12;53%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;55;NW;24;45%
Sandberg;Cloudy;30;N;21;78%
Santa Ana;Sunny;56;S;4;36%
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;55;N;15;35%
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;52;NE;12;56%
Santa Monica;Sunny;56;SE;5;27%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;52;N;7;37%
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;51;N;8;52%
Santee;Mostly cloudy;52;N;6;46%
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;57%
Stockton;Sunny;49;NW;12;49%
Thermal;Sunny;59;N;3;31%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;22;N;12;76%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;49;NW;12;38%
Ukiah;Sunny;48;NNW;7;40%
Vacaville;Sunny;51;N;23;39%
Van Nuys;Sunny;57;NNE;15;27%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;51;NNE;15;55%
Victorville;Sunny;41;W;5;48%
Visalia;Partly sunny;45;Calm;0;73%
Watsonville;Sunny;50;S;3;60%
_____
