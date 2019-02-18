CA Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM PST Monday, February 18, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Partly sunny;21;Calm;0;77%

Arcata;Sunny;48;NW;7;69%

Auburn;Sunny;46;WNW;4;47%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;46;NW;6;57%

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;46;W;9;67%

Beale AFB;Sunny;50;NNW;13;43%

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;23;NW;5;54%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;38;N;20;31%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;26;ENE;8;65%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;57;NNW;4;31%

Burbank;Sunny;55;NW;9;38%

Camarillo;Sunny;56;WSW;5;31%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;54;WNW;3;48%

Campo;Mostly cloudy;44;WSW;8;59%

Carlsbad;Sunny;55;WNW;10;48%

Chico;Partly sunny;50;WNW;17;32%

China Lake;Sunny;49;N;13;22%

Chino;Mostly sunny;50;N;4;51%

Concord;Sunny;53;Calm;0;36%

Corona;Sunny;53;SE;8;42%

Crescent City;Sunny;46;N;7;57%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;45;W;13;43%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;43;ENE;7;49%

El Centro;Sunny;54;NW;9;35%

Eureka;Sunny;46;NW;8;75%

Fairfield;Sunny;52;N;21;40%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;3;78%

Fullerton;Sunny;54;N;4;33%

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;5;73%

Hawthorne;Sunny;54;E;6;36%

Hayward;Sunny;52;N;3;44%

Imperial;Sunny;54;NW;9;35%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;57;NW;10;47%

Lancaster;Sunny;43;SSE;5;38%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;46;NW;14;65%

Lincoln;Sunny;50;NNW;11;43%

Livermore;Sunny;49;NNW;13;44%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;51;NNW;12;51%

Long Beach;Sunny;54;NNW;6;43%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;54;NNW;6;43%

Los Angeles;Sunny;57;N;3;34%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;57;N;3;34%

Madera;Mostly sunny;47;SW;5;65%

Mammoth;Sunny;33;N;7;70%

Marysville;Sunny;50;NNW;12;47%

Mather AFB;Sunny;50;NNW;13;40%

Merced;Sunny;45;NNW;8;70%

Merced (airport);Sunny;45;NNW;8;70%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;57;W;5;41%

Modesto;Sunny;47;WNW;14;58%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;49;NW;8;44%

Mojave;Partly sunny;43;WNW;15;45%

Montague;Mostly sunny;34;N;3;66%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;48;W;7;49%

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;32;NE;9;60%

Napa County;Sunny;53;NNW;9;38%

Needles;Mostly sunny;52;N;3;48%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;38%

Oakland;Sunny;52;NNW;9;41%

Oceanside;Sunny;55;WNW;10;48%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;50;N;4;51%

Oroville;Sunny;50;NW;9;47%

Oxnard;Sunny;53;N;3;33%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;55;N;5;48%

Palmdale;Sunny;43;N;5;45%

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;41;Calm;0;85%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;55;N;5;33%

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;45;W;6;75%

Ramona;Mostly sunny;49;N;5;45%

Redding;Sunny;50;N;13;34%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;39%

Riverside March;Sunny;47;Calm;0;51%

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;50;N;15;47%

Sacramento International;Sunny;49;NNW;18;54%

Salinas;Sunny;51;N;7;40%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;54;NW;6;30%

San Carlos;Sunny;48;NNW;8;45%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;38%

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;56;N;5;52%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;3;46%

San Francisco;Sunny;52;NNW;10;40%

San Jose;Sunny;49;NW;10;54%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;50;NNW;12;53%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;55;NW;24;45%

Sandberg;Cloudy;30;N;21;78%

Santa Ana;Sunny;56;S;4;36%

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;55;N;15;35%

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;52;NE;12;56%

Santa Monica;Sunny;56;SE;5;27%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;52;N;7;37%

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;51;N;8;52%

Santee;Mostly cloudy;52;N;6;46%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;57%

Stockton;Sunny;49;NW;12;49%

Thermal;Sunny;59;N;3;31%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;22;N;12;76%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;49;NW;12;38%

Ukiah;Sunny;48;NNW;7;40%

Vacaville;Sunny;51;N;23;39%

Van Nuys;Sunny;57;NNE;15;27%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;51;NNE;15;55%

Victorville;Sunny;41;W;5;48%

Visalia;Partly sunny;45;Calm;0;73%

Watsonville;Sunny;50;S;3;60%

