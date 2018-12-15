CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Saturday, December 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;37;SSE;7;92%

Arcata;Cloudy;51;E;4;85%

Auburn;Cloudy;57;SE;5;47%

Avalon;Sunny;59;W;3;55%

Bakersfield;Sunny;55;Calm;0;44%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;52;W;6;100%

Big Bear City;Sunny;52;Calm;0;27%

Bishop;Partly sunny;41;Calm;0;36%

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;45;N;6;39%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;62;NW;5;47%

Burbank;Sunny;67;WNW;5;24%

Camarillo;Sunny;60;WNW;5;37%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;68;WNW;2;32%

Campo;Partly sunny;65;W;3;14%

Carlsbad;Sunny;64;Calm;0;31%

Chico;Showers;48;WNW;6;100%

China Lake;Partly sunny;49;N;3;37%

Chino;Sunny;67;NNW;2;28%

Concord;Cloudy;57;WNW;6;77%

Corona;Sunny;63;Calm;3;36%

Crescent City;Cloudy;49;ESE;7;70%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;50;WNW;8;44%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;41;Calm;0;62%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;57;W;6;52%

Eureka;Cloudy;51;ENE;3;71%

Fairfield;Cloudy;52;N;5;93%

Fresno;Sunny;50;Calm;0;68%

Fullerton;Sunny;62;WNW;3;33%

Hanford;Sunny;49;S;3;79%

Hawthorne;Sunny;63;Calm;0;31%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;71%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;57;W;6;52%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;W;2;39%

Lancaster;Sunny;43;Calm;0;53%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;54;SE;2;72%

Lincoln;Cloudy;55;WSW;5;71%

Livermore;Mostly sunny;52;W;6;80%

Lompoc;Sunny;50;ESE;5;86%

Long Beach;Sunny;63;NNW;5;33%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;63;NNW;5;33%

Los Angeles;Sunny;68;Calm;0;26%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;68;Calm;0;26%

Madera;Sunny;52;ENE;3;63%

Mammoth;Cloudy;39;NNE;2;82%

Marysville;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;96%

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;62%

Merced;Partly sunny;51;E;6;65%

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;51;E;6;65%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;70;NNW;3;22%

Modesto;Partly sunny;50;ESE;9;74%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;58;SE;9;71%

Mojave;Mostly sunny;50;ESE;5;32%

Montague;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;9;88%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;64%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;88%

Napa County;Cloudy;56;NE;7;84%

Needles;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;5;24%

North Island;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;3;44%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;6;81%

Oceanside;Sunny;64;Calm;0;31%

Ontario;Sunny;67;NNW;2;28%

Oroville;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%

Oxnard;Sunny;61;NNE;8;28%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;13%

Palmdale;Sunny;44;Calm;0;46%

Paso Robles;Fog;41;Calm;0;95%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;59;N;6;41%

Porterville;Sunny;56;Calm;0;52%

Ramona;Sunny;66;W;3;24%

Redding;Cloudy;45;WNW;3;96%

Riverside;Sunny;62;Calm;0;28%

Riverside March;Sunny;62;Calm;0;21%

Sacramento;Fog;53;ESE;3;71%

Sacramento International;Fog;52;NW;7;96%

Salinas;Partly sunny;51;SE;17;79%

San Bernardino;Sunny;64;Calm;0;17%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;3;44%

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;62;W;3;33%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;65;Calm;0;26%

San Francisco;Cloudy;57;SSE;6;83%

San Jose;Partly sunny;56;SSE;12;74%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;76%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;60;ESE;4;87%

Sandberg;Sunny;51;N;6;21%

Santa Ana;Sunny;66;N;2;38%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;61;N;3;66%

Santa Maria;Sunny;57;Calm;0;68%

Santa Monica;Sunny;66;SSW;5;31%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;92%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;52;Calm;0;71%

Santee;Sunny;57;Calm;0;44%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;39;Calm;0;37%

Stockton;Partly sunny;51;SE;7;76%

Thermal;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;34%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;46;S;7;24%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;59;WNW;3;27%

Ukiah;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%

Vacaville;Cloudy;53;N;3;100%

Van Nuys;Sunny;62;WNW;3;32%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;55;SE;6;85%

Victorville;Mostly sunny;54;Calm;0;31%

Visalia;Sunny;51;Calm;0;68%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%

