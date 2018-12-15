CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Saturday, December 15, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;37;SSE;7;92%
Arcata;Cloudy;51;E;4;85%
Auburn;Cloudy;57;SE;5;47%
Avalon;Sunny;59;W;3;55%
Bakersfield;Sunny;55;Calm;0;44%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;52;W;6;100%
Big Bear City;Sunny;52;Calm;0;27%
Bishop;Partly sunny;41;Calm;0;36%
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;45;N;6;39%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;62;NW;5;47%
Burbank;Sunny;67;WNW;5;24%
Camarillo;Sunny;60;WNW;5;37%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;68;WNW;2;32%
Campo;Partly sunny;65;W;3;14%
Carlsbad;Sunny;64;Calm;0;31%
Chico;Showers;48;WNW;6;100%
China Lake;Partly sunny;49;N;3;37%
Chino;Sunny;67;NNW;2;28%
Concord;Cloudy;57;WNW;6;77%
Corona;Sunny;63;Calm;3;36%
Crescent City;Cloudy;49;ESE;7;70%
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;50;WNW;8;44%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;41;Calm;0;62%
El Centro;Mostly cloudy;57;W;6;52%
Eureka;Cloudy;51;ENE;3;71%
Fairfield;Cloudy;52;N;5;93%
Fresno;Sunny;50;Calm;0;68%
Fullerton;Sunny;62;WNW;3;33%
Hanford;Sunny;49;S;3;79%
Hawthorne;Sunny;63;Calm;0;31%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;71%
Imperial;Mostly cloudy;57;W;6;52%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;64;W;2;39%
Lancaster;Sunny;43;Calm;0;53%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;54;SE;2;72%
Lincoln;Cloudy;55;WSW;5;71%
Livermore;Mostly sunny;52;W;6;80%
Lompoc;Sunny;50;ESE;5;86%
Long Beach;Sunny;63;NNW;5;33%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;63;NNW;5;33%
Los Angeles;Sunny;68;Calm;0;26%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;68;Calm;0;26%
Madera;Sunny;52;ENE;3;63%
Mammoth;Cloudy;39;NNE;2;82%
Marysville;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;96%
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;62%
Merced;Partly sunny;51;E;6;65%
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;51;E;6;65%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;70;NNW;3;22%
Modesto;Partly sunny;50;ESE;9;74%
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;58;SE;9;71%
Mojave;Mostly sunny;50;ESE;5;32%
Montague;Mostly cloudy;34;NNE;9;88%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;64%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;88%
Napa County;Cloudy;56;NE;7;84%
Needles;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;5;24%
North Island;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;3;44%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;6;81%
Oceanside;Sunny;64;Calm;0;31%
Ontario;Sunny;67;NNW;2;28%
Oroville;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%
Oxnard;Sunny;61;NNE;8;28%
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;13%
Palmdale;Sunny;44;Calm;0;46%
Paso Robles;Fog;41;Calm;0;95%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;59;N;6;41%
Porterville;Sunny;56;Calm;0;52%
Ramona;Sunny;66;W;3;24%
Redding;Cloudy;45;WNW;3;96%
Riverside;Sunny;62;Calm;0;28%
Riverside March;Sunny;62;Calm;0;21%
Sacramento;Fog;53;ESE;3;71%
Sacramento International;Fog;52;NW;7;96%
Salinas;Partly sunny;51;SE;17;79%
San Bernardino;Sunny;64;Calm;0;17%
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;3;44%
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;62;W;3;33%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;65;Calm;0;26%
San Francisco;Cloudy;57;SSE;6;83%
San Jose;Partly sunny;56;SSE;12;74%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;76%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;60;ESE;4;87%
Sandberg;Sunny;51;N;6;21%
Santa Ana;Sunny;66;N;2;38%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;61;N;3;66%
Santa Maria;Sunny;57;Calm;0;68%
Santa Monica;Sunny;66;SSW;5;31%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;92%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;52;Calm;0;71%
Santee;Sunny;57;Calm;0;44%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;39;Calm;0;37%
Stockton;Partly sunny;51;SE;7;76%
Thermal;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;34%
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;46;S;7;24%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;59;WNW;3;27%
Ukiah;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;89%
Vacaville;Cloudy;53;N;3;100%
Van Nuys;Sunny;62;WNW;3;32%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;55;SE;6;85%
Victorville;Mostly sunny;54;Calm;0;31%
Visalia;Sunny;51;Calm;0;68%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;82%
