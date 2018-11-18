CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Sunday, November 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly sunny;44;ENE;5;57%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;1;78%
Auburn;Sunny;64;Calm;0;20%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;6;59%
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;56;S;3;40%
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;54;Calm;0;40%
Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;50;E;8;20%
Bishop;Sunny;56;N;3;18%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;55;W;3;19%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;69;N;2;24%
Burbank;Mostly sunny;65;N;3;44%
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;54%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;68;W;6;35%
Campo;Sunny;68;ENE;18;16%
Carlsbad;Sunny;65;Calm;0;29%
Chico;Sunny;45;Calm;0;36%
China Lake;Sunny;55;Calm;0;15%
Chino;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;40%
Concord;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;2;60%
Corona;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;51%
Crescent City;Cloudy;47;ENE;3;86%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;59;E;6;21%
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;53;NNE;3;25%
El Centro;Sunny;62;WNW;3;45%
Eureka;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;74%
Fairfield;Partly sunny;51;NNE;3;47%
Fresno;Sunny;54;E;3;43%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;60%
Hanford;Sunny;52;N;3;61%
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;59%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;5;86%
Imperial;Sunny;62;WNW;3;45%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;68;NW;6;26%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;54;Calm;0;24%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;58;SSE;2;48%
Lincoln;Sunny;55;WSW;3;38%
Livermore;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;60%
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;59;ENE;5;80%
Long Beach;Sunny;66;Calm;0;64%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;64%
Los Angeles;Sunny;70;Calm;0;37%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;Calm;0;37%
Madera;Sunny;57;Calm;0;34%
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;49;N;1;50%
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;60%
Mather AFB;Hazy sunshine;55;Calm;0;38%
Merced;Sunny;51;Calm;0;58%
Merced (airport);Sunny;51;Calm;0;58%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;21%
Modesto;Sunny;55;Calm;0;56%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Mojave;Partly sunny;61;ENE;10;13%
Montague;Mostly sunny;42;Calm;0;59%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;NNE;5;59%
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;48;N;3;49%
Napa County;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;68%
Needles;Sunny;67;N;14;23%
North Island;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;5;41%
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;3;81%
Oceanside;Sunny;65;Calm;0;29%
Ontario;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;40%
Oroville;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;50%
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;64%
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;31%
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;54;NNE;6;27%
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;71%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;SSW;6;60%
Porterville;Sunny;60;N;3;36%
Ramona;Sunny;70;WNW;6;13%
Redding;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;53%
Riverside;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;49%
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;35%
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;53%
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;70%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;55;ESE;12;66%
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;22%
San Carlos;Fog;50;Calm;0;93%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;5;41%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;70;Calm;0;19%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;22%
San Francisco;Cloudy;55;E;4;81%
San Jose;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;81%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;63;NE;3;62%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;NE;6;73%
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;57;E;21;15%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;70;SW;2;54%
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;64;SSE;5;72%
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;75%
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;E;5;46%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;78%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;61;Calm;0;58%
Santee;Sunny;63;Calm;0;29%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;44;Calm;0;34%
Stockton;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;65%
Thermal;Partly sunny;67;WSW;3;37%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;39;Calm;0;38%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;65;N;2;22%
Ukiah;Sunny;44;Calm;0;57%
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;5;38%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;48%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;56;ESE;5;98%
Victorville;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;24%
Visalia;Sunny;59;Calm;0;44%
Watsonville;Partly sunny;48;ESE;5;86%
