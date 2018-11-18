CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Sunday, November 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly sunny;44;ENE;5;57%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;1;78%

Auburn;Sunny;64;Calm;0;20%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;6;59%

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;56;S;3;40%

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;54;Calm;0;40%

Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;50;E;8;20%

Bishop;Sunny;56;N;3;18%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;55;W;3;19%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;69;N;2;24%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;65;N;3;44%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;54%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;68;W;6;35%

Campo;Sunny;68;ENE;18;16%

Carlsbad;Sunny;65;Calm;0;29%

Chico;Sunny;45;Calm;0;36%

China Lake;Sunny;55;Calm;0;15%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;40%

Concord;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;2;60%

Corona;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;51%

Crescent City;Cloudy;47;ENE;3;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;59;E;6;21%

Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;53;NNE;3;25%

El Centro;Sunny;62;WNW;3;45%

Eureka;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;74%

Fairfield;Partly sunny;51;NNE;3;47%

Fresno;Sunny;54;E;3;43%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;0;60%

Hanford;Sunny;52;N;3;61%

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;59%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;5;86%

Imperial;Sunny;62;WNW;3;45%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;68;NW;6;26%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;54;Calm;0;24%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;58;SSE;2;48%

Lincoln;Sunny;55;WSW;3;38%

Livermore;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;60%

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;59;ENE;5;80%

Long Beach;Sunny;66;Calm;0;64%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;66;Calm;0;64%

Los Angeles;Sunny;70;Calm;0;37%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;Calm;0;37%

Madera;Sunny;57;Calm;0;34%

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;49;N;1;50%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;60%

Mather AFB;Hazy sunshine;55;Calm;0;38%

Merced;Sunny;51;Calm;0;58%

Merced (airport);Sunny;51;Calm;0;58%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;71;Calm;0;21%

Modesto;Sunny;55;Calm;0;56%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%

Mojave;Partly sunny;61;ENE;10;13%

Montague;Mostly sunny;42;Calm;0;59%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;NNE;5;59%

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;48;N;3;49%

Napa County;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;68%

Needles;Sunny;67;N;14;23%

North Island;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;5;41%

Oakland;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;3;81%

Oceanside;Sunny;65;Calm;0;29%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;40%

Oroville;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;50%

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;64%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;31%

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;54;NNE;6;27%

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;71%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;66;SSW;6;60%

Porterville;Sunny;60;N;3;36%

Ramona;Sunny;70;WNW;6;13%

Redding;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;53%

Riverside;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;49%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;35%

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;53%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;0;70%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;55;ESE;12;66%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;22%

San Carlos;Fog;50;Calm;0;93%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;5;41%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;70;Calm;0;19%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;22%

San Francisco;Cloudy;55;E;4;81%

San Jose;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;81%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;63;NE;3;62%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;NE;6;73%

Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;57;E;21;15%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;70;SW;2;54%

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;64;SSE;5;72%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;75%

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;69;E;5;46%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;78%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;61;Calm;0;58%

Santee;Sunny;63;Calm;0;29%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;44;Calm;0;34%

Stockton;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;65%

Thermal;Partly sunny;67;WSW;3;37%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;39;Calm;0;38%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;65;N;2;22%

Ukiah;Sunny;44;Calm;0;57%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;5;38%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;48%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;56;ESE;5;98%

Victorville;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;24%

Visalia;Sunny;59;Calm;0;44%

Watsonville;Partly sunny;48;ESE;5;86%

