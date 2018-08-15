CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;54;S;3;46%
Arcata;Cloudy;56;E;2;97%
Auburn;Sunny;63;Calm;0;63%
Avalon;Fog;62;Calm;0;100%
Bakersfield;Sunny;72;Calm;0;51%
Beale AFB;Sunny;58;SE;5;85%
Big Bear City;Sunny;46;Calm;0;81%
Bishop;Sunny;58;N;5;61%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;69;Calm;0;18%
Blythe;Partly sunny;87;WNW;6;47%
Burbank;Sunny;69;S;5;87%
Camarillo;Sunny;63;Calm;0;77%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%
Campo;Cloudy;62;NE;3;83%
Carlsbad;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%
Chico;Sunny;63;ESE;7;72%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;27%
Chino;Mostly cloudy;68;W;1;79%
Concord;Cloudy;62;SW;14;74%
Corona;Sunny;62;Calm;0;93%
Crescent City;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;79;WSW;9;33%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;71;SSW;10;40%
El Centro;Sunny;87;SSE;7;67%
Eureka;Cloudy;56;E;2;98%
Fairfield;Sunny;59;WSW;21;86%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;66;NW;3;69%
Fullerton;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;75%
Hanford;Sunny;65;NW;5;72%
Hawthorne;Cloudy;71;SE;3;80%
Hayward;Cloudy;63;W;6;75%
Imperial;Sunny;87;SSE;7;67%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;72;SW;5;75%
Lancaster;Sunny;70;W;7;40%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;63;W;5;67%
Lincoln;Sunny;59;SE;8;82%
Livermore;Cloudy;59;WSW;8;86%
Lompoc;Cloudy;60;W;6;89%
Long Beach;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%
Los Alamitos;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%
Los Angeles;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%
Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%
Madera;Hazy sunshine;61;WNW;6;83%
Mammoth;Cloudy;65;WSW;3;25%
Marysville;Sunny;59;ESE;5;86%
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;ESE;6;93%
Merced;Sunny;61;NW;5;80%
Merced (airport);Sunny;61;NW;5;80%
Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;73%
Modesto;Sunny;62;NW;10;77%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;62;W;6;77%
Mojave;Sunny;73;Calm;0;26%
Montague;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;53%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;58;S;6;90%
Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;54%
Napa County;Cloudy;56;WSW;7;100%
Needles;Sunny;89;SSE;5;38%
North Island;Cloudy;72;WNW;3;82%
Oakland;Cloudy;59;WSW;9;96%
Oceanside;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%
Ontario;Mostly cloudy;68;W;1;79%
Oroville;Intermittent clouds;59;ESE;5;77%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;93%
Palm Springs;Sunny;83;N;9;42%
Palmdale;Sunny;73;S;8;36%
Paso Robles;Sunny;57;NW;3;89%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;63;NNE;3;86%
Porterville;Sunny;64;S;5;72%
Ramona;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;89%
Redding;Sunny;66;Calm;0;56%
Riverside;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%
Riverside March;Sunny;64;WNW;3;98%
Sacramento;Sunny;58;SSW;3;93%
Sacramento International;Sunny;58;SSE;7;90%
Salinas;Cloudy;59;NNW;5;89%
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;2;72%
San Carlos;Cloudy;63;WNW;5;77%
San Diego;Cloudy;71;WNW;3;79%
San Diego Brown;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%
San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;78%
San Francisco;Cloudy;58;W;8;96%
San Jose;Cloudy;62;NW;5;77%
San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;10;90%
Sandberg;Sunny;68;WSW;8;38%
Santa Ana;Cloudy;69;SE;2;85%
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;65;ENE;5;86%
Santa Maria;Fog;61;SE;3;89%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;80%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;56;SW;5;96%
Santa Ynez;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%
Santee;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;82%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;47;Calm;0;79%
Stockton;Sunny;58;N;3;86%
Thermal;Sunny;82;NW;3;46%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;87%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;80;N;2;40%
Ukiah;Sunny;55;Calm;0;79%
Vacaville;Cloudy;58;SW;13;87%
Van Nuys;Sunny;68;ESE;3;78%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;59;NW;3;93%
Victorville;Sunny;66;ESE;6;58%
Visalia;Sunny;64;NW;5;74%
Watsonville;Sunny;54;Calm;0;92%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather