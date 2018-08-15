CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;54;S;3;46%

Arcata;Cloudy;56;E;2;97%

Auburn;Sunny;63;Calm;0;63%

Avalon;Fog;62;Calm;0;100%

Bakersfield;Sunny;72;Calm;0;51%

Beale AFB;Sunny;58;SE;5;85%

Big Bear City;Sunny;46;Calm;0;81%

Bishop;Sunny;58;N;5;61%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;69;Calm;0;18%

Blythe;Partly sunny;87;WNW;6;47%

Burbank;Sunny;69;S;5;87%

Camarillo;Sunny;63;Calm;0;77%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%

Campo;Cloudy;62;NE;3;83%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%

Chico;Sunny;63;ESE;7;72%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;27%

Chino;Mostly cloudy;68;W;1;79%

Concord;Cloudy;62;SW;14;74%

Corona;Sunny;62;Calm;0;93%

Crescent City;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;79;WSW;9;33%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;71;SSW;10;40%

El Centro;Sunny;87;SSE;7;67%

Eureka;Cloudy;56;E;2;98%

Fairfield;Sunny;59;WSW;21;86%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;66;NW;3;69%

Fullerton;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;75%

Hanford;Sunny;65;NW;5;72%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;71;SE;3;80%

Hayward;Cloudy;63;W;6;75%

Imperial;Sunny;87;SSE;7;67%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;72;SW;5;75%

Lancaster;Sunny;70;W;7;40%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;63;W;5;67%

Lincoln;Sunny;59;SE;8;82%

Livermore;Cloudy;59;WSW;8;86%

Lompoc;Cloudy;60;W;6;89%

Long Beach;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

Madera;Hazy sunshine;61;WNW;6;83%

Mammoth;Cloudy;65;WSW;3;25%

Marysville;Sunny;59;ESE;5;86%

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;55;ESE;6;93%

Merced;Sunny;61;NW;5;80%

Merced (airport);Sunny;61;NW;5;80%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;73%

Modesto;Sunny;62;NW;10;77%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;62;W;6;77%

Mojave;Sunny;73;Calm;0;26%

Montague;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;53%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;58;S;6;90%

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;54%

Napa County;Cloudy;56;WSW;7;100%

Needles;Sunny;89;SSE;5;38%

North Island;Cloudy;72;WNW;3;82%

Oakland;Cloudy;59;WSW;9;96%

Oceanside;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;70%

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;68;W;1;79%

Oroville;Intermittent clouds;59;ESE;5;77%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;93%

Palm Springs;Sunny;83;N;9;42%

Palmdale;Sunny;73;S;8;36%

Paso Robles;Sunny;57;NW;3;89%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;63;NNE;3;86%

Porterville;Sunny;64;S;5;72%

Ramona;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;89%

Redding;Sunny;66;Calm;0;56%

Riverside;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%

Riverside March;Sunny;64;WNW;3;98%

Sacramento;Sunny;58;SSW;3;93%

Sacramento International;Sunny;58;SSE;7;90%

Salinas;Cloudy;59;NNW;5;89%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;66;ESE;2;72%

San Carlos;Cloudy;63;WNW;5;77%

San Diego;Cloudy;71;WNW;3;79%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;78%

San Francisco;Cloudy;58;W;8;96%

San Jose;Cloudy;62;NW;5;77%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;10;90%

Sandberg;Sunny;68;WSW;8;38%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;69;SE;2;85%

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;65;ENE;5;86%

Santa Maria;Fog;61;SE;3;89%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;80%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;56;SW;5;96%

Santa Ynez;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%

Santee;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;82%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;47;Calm;0;79%

Stockton;Sunny;58;N;3;86%

Thermal;Sunny;82;NW;3;46%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;52;Calm;0;87%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;80;N;2;40%

Ukiah;Sunny;55;Calm;0;79%

Vacaville;Cloudy;58;SW;13;87%

Van Nuys;Sunny;68;ESE;3;78%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;59;NW;3;93%

Victorville;Sunny;66;ESE;6;58%

Visalia;Sunny;64;NW;5;74%

Watsonville;Sunny;54;Calm;0;92%

_____

