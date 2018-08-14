CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;E;3;10%

Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;5;81%

Auburn;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;30%

Avalon;Sunny;72;WSW;10;70%

Bakersfield;Sunny;93;WNW;10;16%

Beale AFB;Sunny;82;S;7;42%

Big Bear City;Cloudy;73;N;5;30%

Bishop;Sunny;96;S;14;12%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;79;W;9;17%

Blythe;Partly sunny;105;N;7;27%

Burbank;Sunny;86;N;7;41%

Camarillo;Sunny;79;SW;13;55%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;78;W;13;63%

Campo;Partly sunny;87;SW;18;36%

Carlsbad;Sunny;79;WSW;15;61%

Chico;Mostly sunny;86;S;5;26%

China Lake;Partly sunny;101;N;7;12%

Chino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;6;32%

Concord;Sunny;75;SSW;17;47%

Corona;Sunny;88;W;13;33%

Crescent City;Cloudy;59;N;5;80%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;101;N;3;14%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;96;SSE;6;13%

El Centro;Partly sunny;104;SE;11;29%

Eureka;Cloudy;63;NW;5;79%

Fairfield;Sunny;75;SW;21;47%

Fresno;Partly sunny;94;NW;5;16%

Fullerton;Sunny;84;SSW;6;47%

Hanford;Sunny;95;WSW;8;17%

Hawthorne;Sunny;76;WSW;14;66%

Hayward;Cloudy;65;W;8;70%

Imperial;Partly sunny;104;SE;11;29%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;W;13;59%

Lancaster;Sunny;95;SSW;9;14%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;93;N;7;18%

Lincoln;Sunny;82;S;5;36%

Livermore;Sunny;71;WNW;15;58%

Lompoc;Sunny;67;W;14;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;80;S;8;57%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;80;S;8;57%

Los Angeles;Sunny;81;N;6;50%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;81;N;6;50%

Madera;Sunny;93;W;10;18%

Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;87;ENE;3;13%

Marysville;Sunny;85;SSE;9;41%

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;S;7;36%

Merced;Sunny;91;NNW;9;23%

Merced (airport);Sunny;91;NNW;9;23%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;W;12;54%

Modesto;Sunny;85;NW;10;34%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;N;13;67%

Mojave;Sunny;95;S;8;14%

Montague;Hazy sunshine;90;WNW;6;16%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;W;8;74%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;88;Calm;0;13%

Napa County;Intermittent clouds;71;WSW;7;66%

Needles;Partly sunny;107;N;4;19%

North Island;Partly sunny;78;WNW;13;63%

Oakland;Cloudy;66;WSW;10;77%

Oceanside;Sunny;79;WSW;15;61%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;6;32%

Oroville;Partly sunny;85;S;5;32%

Oxnard;Sunny;74;SSW;9;70%

Palm Springs;Sunny;105;Calm;0;18%

Palmdale;Sunny;98;S;10;16%

Paso Robles;Sunny;92;WNW;6;22%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;77;SSW;12;61%

Porterville;Sunny;92;NW;9;21%

Ramona;Sunny;86;WSW;10;42%

Redding;Sunny;96;N;5;13%

Riverside;Partly sunny;90;W;12;24%

Riverside March;Partly sunny;87;NNW;7;28%

Sacramento;Sunny;82;SW;9;40%

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;8;37%

Salinas;Sunny;69;WNW;15;62%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;91;SW;7;19%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;WSW;13;68%

San Diego;Partly sunny;78;WNW;13;63%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;W;12;59%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;WNW;12;57%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;11;76%

San Jose;Partly sunny;72;NW;13;60%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;71;N;6;63%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;74;WSW;8;61%

Sandberg;Sunny;86;SSW;13;21%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;SW;7;56%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;75;SW;8;63%

Santa Maria;Sunny;72;NNW;10;61%

Santa Monica;Sunny;75;SW;14;65%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;SSE;8;48%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;81;W;9;47%

Santee;Sunny;84;WNW;9;51%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;NNE;7;26%

Stockton;Sunny;83;NW;9;39%

Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;9;26%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;86;E;8;17%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;102;N;5;22%

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;83;N;4;32%

Vacaville;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;13;50%

Van Nuys;Sunny;89;S;8;32%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;66;NW;8;73%

Victorville;Mostly sunny;96;SSW;8;20%

Visalia;Partly sunny;91;WNW;8;24%

Watsonville;Sunny;69;SSW;12;62%

_____

