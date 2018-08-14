CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;E;3;10%
Arcata;Cloudy;64;WNW;5;81%
Auburn;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;30%
Avalon;Sunny;72;WSW;10;70%
Bakersfield;Sunny;93;WNW;10;16%
Beale AFB;Sunny;82;S;7;42%
Big Bear City;Cloudy;73;N;5;30%
Bishop;Sunny;96;S;14;12%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;79;W;9;17%
Blythe;Partly sunny;105;N;7;27%
Burbank;Sunny;86;N;7;41%
Camarillo;Sunny;79;SW;13;55%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;78;W;13;63%
Campo;Partly sunny;87;SW;18;36%
Carlsbad;Sunny;79;WSW;15;61%
Chico;Mostly sunny;86;S;5;26%
China Lake;Partly sunny;101;N;7;12%
Chino;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;6;32%
Concord;Sunny;75;SSW;17;47%
Corona;Sunny;88;W;13;33%
Crescent City;Cloudy;59;N;5;80%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;101;N;3;14%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;96;SSE;6;13%
El Centro;Partly sunny;104;SE;11;29%
Eureka;Cloudy;63;NW;5;79%
Fairfield;Sunny;75;SW;21;47%
Fresno;Partly sunny;94;NW;5;16%
Fullerton;Sunny;84;SSW;6;47%
Hanford;Sunny;95;WSW;8;17%
Hawthorne;Sunny;76;WSW;14;66%
Hayward;Cloudy;65;W;8;70%
Imperial;Partly sunny;104;SE;11;29%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;79;W;13;59%
Lancaster;Sunny;95;SSW;9;14%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;93;N;7;18%
Lincoln;Sunny;82;S;5;36%
Livermore;Sunny;71;WNW;15;58%
Lompoc;Sunny;67;W;14;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;80;S;8;57%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;80;S;8;57%
Los Angeles;Sunny;81;N;6;50%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;81;N;6;50%
Madera;Sunny;93;W;10;18%
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;87;ENE;3;13%
Marysville;Sunny;85;SSE;9;41%
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;S;7;36%
Merced;Sunny;91;NNW;9;23%
Merced (airport);Sunny;91;NNW;9;23%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;W;12;54%
Modesto;Sunny;85;NW;10;34%
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;N;13;67%
Mojave;Sunny;95;S;8;14%
Montague;Hazy sunshine;90;WNW;6;16%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;W;8;74%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;88;Calm;0;13%
Napa County;Intermittent clouds;71;WSW;7;66%
Needles;Partly sunny;107;N;4;19%
North Island;Partly sunny;78;WNW;13;63%
Oakland;Cloudy;66;WSW;10;77%
Oceanside;Sunny;79;WSW;15;61%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;6;32%
Oroville;Partly sunny;85;S;5;32%
Oxnard;Sunny;74;SSW;9;70%
Palm Springs;Sunny;105;Calm;0;18%
Palmdale;Sunny;98;S;10;16%
Paso Robles;Sunny;92;WNW;6;22%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;77;SSW;12;61%
Porterville;Sunny;92;NW;9;21%
Ramona;Sunny;86;WSW;10;42%
Redding;Sunny;96;N;5;13%
Riverside;Partly sunny;90;W;12;24%
Riverside March;Partly sunny;87;NNW;7;28%
Sacramento;Sunny;82;SW;9;40%
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;8;37%
Salinas;Sunny;69;WNW;15;62%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;91;SW;7;19%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;WSW;13;68%
San Diego;Partly sunny;78;WNW;13;63%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;80;W;12;59%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;WNW;12;57%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;11;76%
San Jose;Partly sunny;72;NW;13;60%
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;71;N;6;63%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;74;WSW;8;61%
Sandberg;Sunny;86;SSW;13;21%
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;SW;7;56%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;75;SW;8;63%
Santa Maria;Sunny;72;NNW;10;61%
Santa Monica;Sunny;75;SW;14;65%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;SSE;8;48%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;81;W;9;47%
Santee;Sunny;84;WNW;9;51%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;77;NNE;7;26%
Stockton;Sunny;83;NW;9;39%
Thermal;Sunny;105;SE;9;26%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;86;E;8;17%
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;102;N;5;22%
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;83;N;4;32%
Vacaville;Intermittent clouds;75;SSW;13;50%
Van Nuys;Sunny;89;S;8;32%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;66;NW;8;73%
Victorville;Mostly sunny;96;SSW;8;20%
Visalia;Partly sunny;91;WNW;8;24%
Watsonville;Sunny;69;SSW;12;62%
_____
