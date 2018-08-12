CA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;82;NE;5;18%

Arcata;Cloudy;65;WNW;6;86%

Auburn;Sunny;91;S;7;14%

Avalon;Sunny;76;WSW;8;66%

Bakersfield;Sunny;93;WSW;8;21%

Beale AFB;Sunny;87;SSW;7;29%

Big Bear City;Showers;73;S;3;47%

Bishop;Sunny;91;S;7;15%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;81;SSE;8;14%

Blythe;Cloudy;103;N;7;31%

Burbank;Sunny;86;S;10;50%

Camarillo;Sunny;80;WSW;10;57%

Camp Pendleton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;82;W;9;64%

Campo;Sunny;87;SW;13;41%

Carlsbad;Sunny;84;WSW;10;60%

Chico;Sunny;88;WSW;3;23%

China Lake;Sunny;93;E;9;16%

Chino;Partly sunny;90;WSW;5;45%

Concord;Sunny;87;N;9;34%

Corona;Sunny;89;WNW;10;47%

Crescent City;Fog;59;S;10;86%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;98;Calm;0;18%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;94;WSW;10;14%

El Centro;Sunny;101;N;3;34%

Eureka;Cloudy;64;WNW;8;83%

Fairfield;Sunny;83;WSW;10;32%

Fresno;Partly sunny;99;SSW;7;13%

Fullerton;Sunny;87;SW;9;49%

Hanford;Sunny;96;Calm;0;13%

Hawthorne;Sunny;82;WSW;9;59%

Hayward;Sunny;76;W;8;51%

Imperial;Sunny;101;N;3;34%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;81;W;10;66%

Lancaster;Sunny;93;SW;17;18%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;95;N;7;14%

Lincoln;Sunny;86;W;6;34%

Livermore;Sunny;91;W;9;22%

Lompoc;Sunny;73;W;14;68%

Long Beach;Sunny;81;SSW;9;62%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;81;SSW;9;62%

Los Angeles;Sunny;87;SSE;6;49%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;87;SSE;6;49%

Madera;Sunny;97;WNW;8;14%

Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;84;N;3;22%

Marysville;Sunny;90;SSW;9;25%

Mather AFB;Sunny;88;WSW;5;30%

Merced;Sunny;94;WSW;5;17%

Merced (airport);Sunny;94;WSW;5;17%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;89;WSW;9;49%

Modesto;Sunny;92;N;3;16%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;75;N;10;59%

Mojave;Sunny;95;SW;9;14%

Montague;Hazy sunshine;81;N;5;25%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;NW;10;72%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;31%

Napa County;Partly sunny;78;WNW;7;49%

Needles;Sunny;103;SE;13;21%

North Island;Partly sunny;81;SW;8;66%

Oakland;Partly sunny;68;NNW;8;70%

Oceanside;Sunny;84;WSW;10;60%

Ontario;Partly sunny;90;WSW;5;45%

Oroville;Mostly sunny;88;SW;4;30%

Oxnard;Sunny;73;SSW;9;75%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;102;N;6;23%

Palmdale;Sunny;96;SW;15;19%

Paso Robles;Sunny;92;SSW;10;18%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;77;S;16;66%

Porterville;Sunny;92;WSW;6;29%

Ramona;Sunny;88;W;6;42%

Redding;Sunny;94;N;5;18%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;91;W;10;31%

Riverside March;Sunny;87;WNW;7;43%

Sacramento;Sunny;87;NW;7;33%

Sacramento International;Sunny;84;WSW;7;39%

Salinas;Sunny;68;WNW;12;65%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;90;WSW;7;40%

San Carlos;Sunny;73;N;8;56%

San Diego;Partly sunny;81;SW;8;66%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;84;WSW;12;57%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;84;SW;12;56%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;66;NW;9;70%

San Jose;Partly sunny;82;N;6;40%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;81;Calm;0;45%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;73;SSW;8;65%

Sandberg;Sunny;83;S;14;31%

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;85;SW;6;62%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;77;SSE;12;68%

Santa Maria;Sunny;78;WNW;10;55%

Santa Monica;Sunny;78;WSW;8;66%

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;84;N;7;34%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;88;WSW;10;37%

Santee;Sunny;88;WNW;13;51%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;83;NNE;8;23%

Stockton;Sunny;90;Calm;0;17%

Thermal;Sunny;103;N;5;30%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;W;12;16%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;101;N;4;22%

Ukiah;Hazy sunshine;85;Calm;0;26%

Vacaville;Sunny;91;ESE;5;26%

Van Nuys;Sunny;88;S;10;37%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;68;W;10;75%

Victorville;Sunny;91;Calm;0;32%

Visalia;Sunny;90;SSE;5;35%

Watsonville;Sunny;70;SSW;10;58%

