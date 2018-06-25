CA Current Conditions
Updated 2:01 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Monday, June 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;76;Calm;0;34%
Arcata;Cloudy;62;NW;6;79%
Auburn;Sunny;73;Calm;0;49%
Avalon;Sunny;63;N;7;75%
Bakersfield;Sunny;81;N;6;41%
Beale AFB;Sunny;70;SSE;13;57%
Big Bear City;Sunny;77;NNE;9;16%
Bishop;Sunny;86;Calm;0;20%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;75;S;13;39%
Blythe;Partly sunny;102;S;8;15%
Burbank;Sunny;76;N;3;55%
Camarillo;Partly sunny;69;SW;5;60%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;69;W;10;67%
Campo;Partly sunny;87;S;16;14%
Carlsbad;Sunny;71;W;10;60%
Chico;Mostly sunny;72;S;9;49%
China Lake;Sunny;91;N;6;19%
Chino;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;2;50%
Concord;Sunny;70;SW;9;56%
Corona;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%
Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;SW;6;83%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;94;W;10;15%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;88;SW;8;19%
El Centro;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;26%
Eureka;Cloudy;60;NW;7;80%
Fairfield;Sunny;64;WSW;23;65%
Fresno;Sunny;80;WNW;3;41%
Fullerton;Sunny;76;N;5;53%
Hanford;Sunny;79;N;5;46%
Hawthorne;Sunny;71;W;9;60%
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;65;W;8;70%
Imperial;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;26%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;WNW;9;65%
Lancaster;Sunny;87;SW;13;16%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;76;N;7;49%
Lincoln;Sunny;70;SSE;13;56%
Livermore;Sunny;69;WNW;10;60%
Lompoc;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%
Long Beach;Sunny;71;S;6;60%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;71;S;6;60%
Los Angeles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;51%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;78;Calm;0;51%
Madera;Sunny;79;NW;8;46%
Mammoth;Cloudy;79;N;6;36%
Marysville;Sunny;71;SE;12;58%
Mather AFB;Sunny;68;SSW;8;59%
Merced;Partly sunny;74;N;8;55%
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;74;N;8;55%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;54%
Modesto;Sunny;75;N;8;51%
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;N;6;62%
Mojave;Sunny;90;SSE;5;22%
Montague;Sunny;76;N;7;28%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;8;91%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;75;WNW;5;36%
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;9;73%
Needles;Sunny;100;N;3;12%
North Island;Partly sunny;68;WNW;7;65%
Oakland;Cloudy;64;SSW;10;74%
Oceanside;Sunny;71;W;10;60%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;2;50%
Oroville;Sunny;75;S;8;53%
Oxnard;Cloudy;70;N;6;63%
Palm Springs;Sunny;96;ESE;8;19%
Palmdale;Sunny;91;WSW;13;13%
Paso Robles;Sunny;70;SW;10;63%
Point Mugu;Cloudy;69;N;3;65%
Porterville;Sunny;79;N;3;50%
Ramona;Sunny;78;WNW;12;39%
Redding;Sunny;80;S;9;44%
Riverside;Sunny;76;N;6;48%
Riverside March;Sunny;75;N;3;49%
Sacramento;Sunny;69;SSW;10;60%
Sacramento International;Sunny;72;S;8;56%
Salinas;Cloudy;61;NW;8;86%
San Bernardino;Sunny;73;Calm;0;49%
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;6;67%
San Diego;Partly sunny;68;WNW;7;65%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;74;N;6;55%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;73;NW;7;54%
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;9;70%
San Jose;Partly sunny;72;N;7;54%
San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;62;W;6;77%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%
Sandberg;Sunny;78;SSW;16;28%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;2;64%
Santa Barbara;Cloudy;66;WSW;8;74%
Santa Maria;Cloudy;63;NNW;7;83%
Santa Monica;Sunny;68;SW;8;67%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;SE;6;67%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;66;NNW;7;67%
Santee;Partly sunny;72;W;4;62%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;S;8;22%
Stockton;Sunny;74;N;7;53%
Thermal;Sunny;96;NNE;1;22%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;72;Calm;0;37%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;NW;2;12%
Ukiah;Sunny;67;Calm;0;58%
Vacaville;Sunny;73;SSW;13;50%
Van Nuys;Sunny;74;N;3;53%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;62;N;6;83%
Victorville;Sunny;86;Calm;0;20%
Visalia;Sunny;75;ESE;2;54%
Watsonville;Cloudy;62;WSW;7;74%
