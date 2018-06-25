CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;76;Calm;0;34%

Arcata;Cloudy;62;NW;6;79%

Auburn;Sunny;73;Calm;0;49%

Avalon;Sunny;63;N;7;75%

Bakersfield;Sunny;81;N;6;41%

Beale AFB;Sunny;70;SSE;13;57%

Big Bear City;Sunny;77;NNE;9;16%

Bishop;Sunny;86;Calm;0;20%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;75;S;13;39%

Blythe;Partly sunny;102;S;8;15%

Burbank;Sunny;76;N;3;55%

Camarillo;Partly sunny;69;SW;5;60%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;69;W;10;67%

Campo;Partly sunny;87;S;16;14%

Carlsbad;Sunny;71;W;10;60%

Chico;Mostly sunny;72;S;9;49%

China Lake;Sunny;91;N;6;19%

Chino;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;2;50%

Concord;Sunny;70;SW;9;56%

Corona;Sunny;72;Calm;0;63%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;SW;6;83%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;94;W;10;15%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;88;SW;8;19%

El Centro;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;26%

Eureka;Cloudy;60;NW;7;80%

Fairfield;Sunny;64;WSW;23;65%

Fresno;Sunny;80;WNW;3;41%

Fullerton;Sunny;76;N;5;53%

Hanford;Sunny;79;N;5;46%

Hawthorne;Sunny;71;W;9;60%

Hayward;Mostly cloudy;65;W;8;70%

Imperial;Partly sunny;93;Calm;0;26%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;WNW;9;65%

Lancaster;Sunny;87;SW;13;16%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;76;N;7;49%

Lincoln;Sunny;70;SSE;13;56%

Livermore;Sunny;69;WNW;10;60%

Lompoc;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%

Long Beach;Sunny;71;S;6;60%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;71;S;6;60%

Los Angeles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;51%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;78;Calm;0;51%

Madera;Sunny;79;NW;8;46%

Mammoth;Cloudy;79;N;6;36%

Marysville;Sunny;71;SE;12;58%

Mather AFB;Sunny;68;SSW;8;59%

Merced;Partly sunny;74;N;8;55%

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;74;N;8;55%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;54%

Modesto;Sunny;75;N;8;51%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;N;6;62%

Mojave;Sunny;90;SSE;5;22%

Montague;Sunny;76;N;7;28%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;8;91%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;75;WNW;5;36%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;9;73%

Needles;Sunny;100;N;3;12%

North Island;Partly sunny;68;WNW;7;65%

Oakland;Cloudy;64;SSW;10;74%

Oceanside;Sunny;71;W;10;60%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;79;NNW;2;50%

Oroville;Sunny;75;S;8;53%

Oxnard;Cloudy;70;N;6;63%

Palm Springs;Sunny;96;ESE;8;19%

Palmdale;Sunny;91;WSW;13;13%

Paso Robles;Sunny;70;SW;10;63%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;69;N;3;65%

Porterville;Sunny;79;N;3;50%

Ramona;Sunny;78;WNW;12;39%

Redding;Sunny;80;S;9;44%

Riverside;Sunny;76;N;6;48%

Riverside March;Sunny;75;N;3;49%

Sacramento;Sunny;69;SSW;10;60%

Sacramento International;Sunny;72;S;8;56%

Salinas;Cloudy;61;NW;8;86%

San Bernardino;Sunny;73;Calm;0;49%

San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;6;67%

San Diego;Partly sunny;68;WNW;7;65%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;74;N;6;55%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;73;NW;7;54%

San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;9;70%

San Jose;Partly sunny;72;N;7;54%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;62;W;6;77%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%

Sandberg;Sunny;78;SSW;16;28%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;2;64%

Santa Barbara;Cloudy;66;WSW;8;74%

Santa Maria;Cloudy;63;NNW;7;83%

Santa Monica;Sunny;68;SW;8;67%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;SE;6;67%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;66;NNW;7;67%

Santee;Partly sunny;72;W;4;62%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;S;8;22%

Stockton;Sunny;74;N;7;53%

Thermal;Sunny;96;NNE;1;22%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;72;Calm;0;37%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;NW;2;12%

Ukiah;Sunny;67;Calm;0;58%

Vacaville;Sunny;73;SSW;13;50%

Van Nuys;Sunny;74;N;3;53%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;62;N;6;83%

Victorville;Sunny;86;Calm;0;20%

Visalia;Sunny;75;ESE;2;54%

Watsonville;Cloudy;62;WSW;7;74%

_____

