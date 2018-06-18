CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PDT Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Fog;43;Calm;0;100%

Arcata;Cloudy;54;Calm;1;93%

Auburn;Sunny;55;E;5;71%

Avalon;Cloudy;54;WSW;5;96%

Bakersfield;Sunny;63;N;7;53%

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;57;SE;4;87%

Big Bear City;Sunny;32;Calm;0;29%

Bishop;Sunny;53;NW;8;52%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;49;NNE;6;73%

Blythe;Sunny;69;SW;5;40%

Burbank;Cloudy;58;WNW;3;87%

Camarillo;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;5;74%

Campo;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;88%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;67%

China Lake;Sunny;56;SSE;6;43%

Chino;Cloudy;55;WSW;5;90%

Concord;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;12;83%

Corona;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%

Crescent City;Cloudy;53;SSE;10;92%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;58;W;9;59%

Edwards AFB;Intermittent clouds;56;WNW;8;69%

El Centro;Intermittent clouds;65;NNW;6;41%

Eureka;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;94%

Fresno;Sunny;61;NW;8;72%

Fullerton;Sunny;60;Calm;0;80%

Hanford;Sunny;60;NW;8;74%

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;62;Calm;6;74%

Hayward;Cloudy;60;WNW;5;77%

Imperial;Intermittent clouds;65;NNW;6;41%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;65;NE;3;54%

Lancaster;Sunny;55;SW;7;71%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;57;W;8;66%

Lincoln;Sunny;55;SSE;6;87%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;55;E;5;89%

Lompoc;Clear;44;E;5;88%

Long Beach;Sunny;61;WNW;6;75%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;61;WNW;6;75%

Los Angeles;Sunny;60;Calm;0;77%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;60;Calm;0;77%

Madera;Sunny;55;WNW;7;89%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;49;NE;2;76%

Marysville;Sunny;59;SE;5;83%

Mather AFB;Sunny;54;SE;6;93%

Merced;Sunny;57;W;7;83%

Merced (airport);Sunny;57;W;7;83%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;63;NNW;3;67%

Modesto;Sunny;59;N;5;80%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;60;S;5;74%

Mojave;Sunny;61;WNW;16;44%

Montague;Sunny;43;NE;7;92%

Monterey Rabr;Clear;52;E;7;82%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;43;Calm;0;88%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;8;98%

Needles;Sunny;77;W;10;29%

North Island;Cloudy;64;NNE;3;67%

Oakland;Cloudy;55;SW;5;98%

Oceanside;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%

Ontario;Cloudy;55;WSW;5;90%

Oroville;Sunny;61;Calm;0;69%

Oxnard;Cloudy;60;W;6;77%

Palm Springs;Sunny;65;Calm;0;55%

Palmdale;Sunny;53;SSW;8;71%

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%

Porterville;Sunny;53;SE;5;76%

Ramona;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%

Redding;Sunny;60;Calm;0;74%

Riverside;Mostly cloudy;59;W;5;80%

Riverside March;Cloudy;53;W;5;89%

Sacramento;Sunny;56;N;3;89%

Sacramento International;Sunny;58;SE;9;80%

Salinas;Clear;54;SSE;6;82%

San Bernardino;Cloudy;60;SW;5;70%

San Carlos;Cloudy;59;WNW;3;76%

San Diego;Cloudy;64;NNE;3;67%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;59%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;62;N;5;72%

San Francisco;Cloudy;55;SW;5;95%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;6;77%

San Luis Obispo;Clear;48;SE;3;86%

San Nicolas Island;Clear;55;W;9;88%

Sandberg;Sunny;49;NNW;22;79%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;61;NW;4;86%

Santa Barbara;Clear;50;NE;3;86%

Santa Maria;Clear;49;Calm;0;86%

Santa Monica;Sunny;61;Calm;0;72%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;55;SW;3;89%

Santa Ynez;Clear;45;Calm;0;87%

Santee;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;67%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;35;S;3;92%

Stockton;Sunny;56;SE;3;83%

Thermal;Sunny;69;NNW;12;44%

Truckee-Tahoe;Fog;32;Calm;0;100%

Twentynine Palms;Cloudy;62;NW;9;32%

Ukiah;Clear;54;SSE;3;82%

Vacaville;Sunny;60;SSW;3;69%

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;3;74%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly clear;49;ESE;3;85%

Victorville;Mostly cloudy;49;W;7;76%

Visalia;Sunny;57;W;3;83%

Watsonville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%

_____

