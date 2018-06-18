CA Current Conditions
Updated 9:04 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 06:00 AM PDT Monday, June 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Fog;43;Calm;0;100%
Arcata;Cloudy;54;Calm;1;93%
Auburn;Sunny;55;E;5;71%
Avalon;Cloudy;54;WSW;5;96%
Bakersfield;Sunny;63;N;7;53%
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;57;SE;4;87%
Big Bear City;Sunny;32;Calm;0;29%
Bishop;Sunny;53;NW;8;52%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;49;NNE;6;73%
Blythe;Sunny;69;SW;5;40%
Burbank;Cloudy;58;WNW;3;87%
Camarillo;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;5;74%
Campo;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;88%
Carlsbad;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%
Chico;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;67%
China Lake;Sunny;56;SSE;6;43%
Chino;Cloudy;55;WSW;5;90%
Concord;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;12;83%
Corona;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%
Crescent City;Cloudy;53;SSE;10;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;58;W;9;59%
Edwards AFB;Intermittent clouds;56;WNW;8;69%
El Centro;Intermittent clouds;65;NNW;6;41%
Eureka;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;94%
Fresno;Sunny;61;NW;8;72%
Fullerton;Sunny;60;Calm;0;80%
Hanford;Sunny;60;NW;8;74%
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;62;Calm;6;74%
Hayward;Cloudy;60;WNW;5;77%
Imperial;Intermittent clouds;65;NNW;6;41%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;65;NE;3;54%
Lancaster;Sunny;55;SW;7;71%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;57;W;8;66%
Lincoln;Sunny;55;SSE;6;87%
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;55;E;5;89%
Lompoc;Clear;44;E;5;88%
Long Beach;Sunny;61;WNW;6;75%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;61;WNW;6;75%
Los Angeles;Sunny;60;Calm;0;77%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;60;Calm;0;77%
Madera;Sunny;55;WNW;7;89%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;49;NE;2;76%
Marysville;Sunny;59;SE;5;83%
Mather AFB;Sunny;54;SE;6;93%
Merced;Sunny;57;W;7;83%
Merced (airport);Sunny;57;W;7;83%
Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;63;NNW;3;67%
Modesto;Sunny;59;N;5;80%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;60;S;5;74%
Mojave;Sunny;61;WNW;16;44%
Montague;Sunny;43;NE;7;92%
Monterey Rabr;Clear;52;E;7;82%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;43;Calm;0;88%
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;8;98%
Needles;Sunny;77;W;10;29%
North Island;Cloudy;64;NNE;3;67%
Oakland;Cloudy;55;SW;5;98%
Oceanside;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%
Ontario;Cloudy;55;WSW;5;90%
Oroville;Sunny;61;Calm;0;69%
Oxnard;Cloudy;60;W;6;77%
Palm Springs;Sunny;65;Calm;0;55%
Palmdale;Sunny;53;SSW;8;71%
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;86%
Point Mugu;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%
Porterville;Sunny;53;SE;5;76%
Ramona;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;80%
Redding;Sunny;60;Calm;0;74%
Riverside;Mostly cloudy;59;W;5;80%
Riverside March;Cloudy;53;W;5;89%
Sacramento;Sunny;56;N;3;89%
Sacramento International;Sunny;58;SE;9;80%
Salinas;Clear;54;SSE;6;82%
San Bernardino;Cloudy;60;SW;5;70%
San Carlos;Cloudy;59;WNW;3;76%
San Diego;Cloudy;64;NNE;3;67%
San Diego Brown;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;59%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;62;N;5;72%
San Francisco;Cloudy;55;SW;5;95%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;59;ESE;6;77%
San Luis Obispo;Clear;48;SE;3;86%
San Nicolas Island;Clear;55;W;9;88%
Sandberg;Sunny;49;NNW;22;79%
Santa Ana;Cloudy;61;NW;4;86%
Santa Barbara;Clear;50;NE;3;86%
Santa Maria;Clear;49;Calm;0;86%
Santa Monica;Sunny;61;Calm;0;72%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;55;SW;3;89%
Santa Ynez;Clear;45;Calm;0;87%
Santee;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;67%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;35;S;3;92%
Stockton;Sunny;56;SE;3;83%
Thermal;Sunny;69;NNW;12;44%
Truckee-Tahoe;Fog;32;Calm;0;100%
Twentynine Palms;Cloudy;62;NW;9;32%
Ukiah;Clear;54;SSE;3;82%
Vacaville;Sunny;60;SSW;3;69%
Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;3;74%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly clear;49;ESE;3;85%
Victorville;Mostly cloudy;49;W;7;76%
Visalia;Sunny;57;W;3;83%
Watsonville;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather