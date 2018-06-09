CA Current Conditions
Updated 10:03 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;52;WSW;9;76%
Arcata;Cloudy;52;NW;3;99%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;5;67%
Avalon;Sunny;67;Calm;0;46%
Bakersfield;Sunny;65;N;6;51%
Beale AFB;Sunny;60;SSE;13;64%
Big Bear City;Sunny;39;Calm;0;48%
Bishop;Sunny;50;NNW;6;49%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;74%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;81;SW;3;17%
Burbank;Sunny;65;Calm;0;74%
Camarillo;Hazy sunshine;58;Calm;0;77%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;63;E;7;86%
Campo;Cloudy;54;ENE;5;58%
Carlsbad;Fog;62;Calm;3;86%
Chico;Sunny;64;SE;16;51%
China Lake;Sunny;69;SSW;7;33%
Chino;Intermittent clouds;65;NW;3;63%
Concord;Cloudy;61;SSW;12;80%
Corona;Sunny;53;Calm;0;89%
Crescent City;Fog;51;Calm;0;96%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;72;W;14;24%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;66;SSW;13;35%
El Centro;Sunny;75;Calm;0;47%
Eureka;Showers;53;NW;5;96%
Fairfield;Sunny;57;WSW;10;83%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;15;50%
Fullerton;Sunny;64;Calm;0;80%
Hanford;Sunny;66;NW;14;52%
Hawthorne;Sunny;64;E;3;86%
Hayward;Cloudy;58;W;8;90%
Imperial;Sunny;75;Calm;0;47%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Lancaster;Sunny;67;W;21;40%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;61;NW;12;55%
Lincoln;Sunny;59;SE;7;67%
Livermore;Cloudy;58;WSW;7;92%
Lompoc;Cloudy;52;W;8;96%
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;90%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;63;SE;3;90%
Los Angeles;Sunny;65;Calm;0;84%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;65;Calm;0;84%
Madera;Sunny;60;WNW;10;66%
Mammoth;Cloudy;47;WNW;9;90%
Marysville;Sunny;60;SSE;10;72%
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;7;82%
Merced;Sunny;60;NNW;10;66%
Merced (airport);Sunny;60;NNW;10;66%
Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%
Modesto;Sunny;63;NW;15;72%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;61;WNW;3;80%
Mojave;Sunny;70;NW;24;30%
Montague;Cloudy;51;N;12;76%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;57;WSW;5;89%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;48;N;3;86%
Napa County;Cloudy;58;W;7;87%
Needles;Sunny;86;SSW;8;11%
North Island;Cloudy;62;SE;3;88%
Oakland;Cloudy;57;W;9;94%
Oceanside;Fog;62;Calm;3;86%
Ontario;Intermittent clouds;65;NW;3;63%
Oroville;Partly sunny;64;SE;15;60%
Oxnard;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%
Palm Springs;Sunny;79;Calm;0;34%
Palmdale;Sunny;70;W;8;26%
Paso Robles;Sunny;56;NW;6;80%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;53;NE;3;89%
Porterville;Sunny;59;Calm;0;71%
Ramona;Sunny;58;Calm;0;61%
Redding;Mostly cloudy;67;ENE;3;50%
Riverside;Sunny;63;Calm;0;67%
Riverside March;Sunny;55;Calm;0;72%
Sacramento;Sunny;59;S;5;83%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;61;SSE;9;69%
Salinas;Partly sunny;57;NNE;6;86%
San Bernardino;Intermittent clouds;61;N;3;55%
San Carlos;Cloudy;58;W;7;87%
San Diego;Cloudy;61;SE;3;91%
San Diego Brown;Fog;60;NE;3;100%
San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%
San Francisco;Cloudy;57;WNW;8;88%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;3;83%
San Luis Obispo;Fog;51;W;5;96%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;56;NW;14;97%
Sandberg;Sunny;58;N;30;55%
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;2;76%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;60;Calm;0;80%
Santa Maria;Fog;51;NW;6;100%
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;80%
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;80%
Santa Ynez;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Santee;Fog;61;Calm;0;87%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;53;S;22;52%
Stockton;Sunny;59;W;8;80%
Thermal;Sunny;78;WNW;3;33%
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;54;SSE;12;57%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;76;WNW;10;14%
Ukiah;Cloudy;58;NNW;9;69%
Vacaville;Sunny;63;WSW;12;83%
Van Nuys;Sunny;65;Calm;0;65%
Vandenberg AFB;Fog;50;N;13;98%
Victorville;Sunny;60;Calm;0;33%
Visalia;Sunny;62;NW;9;59%
Watsonville;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%
_____
