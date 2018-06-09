CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;52;WSW;9;76%

Arcata;Cloudy;52;NW;3;99%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;5;67%

Avalon;Sunny;67;Calm;0;46%

Bakersfield;Sunny;65;N;6;51%

Beale AFB;Sunny;60;SSE;13;64%

Big Bear City;Sunny;39;Calm;0;48%

Bishop;Sunny;50;NNW;6;49%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;74%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;81;SW;3;17%

Burbank;Sunny;65;Calm;0;74%

Camarillo;Hazy sunshine;58;Calm;0;77%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;63;E;7;86%

Campo;Cloudy;54;ENE;5;58%

Carlsbad;Fog;62;Calm;3;86%

Chico;Sunny;64;SE;16;51%

China Lake;Sunny;69;SSW;7;33%

Chino;Intermittent clouds;65;NW;3;63%

Concord;Cloudy;61;SSW;12;80%

Corona;Sunny;53;Calm;0;89%

Crescent City;Fog;51;Calm;0;96%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;72;W;14;24%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;66;SSW;13;35%

El Centro;Sunny;75;Calm;0;47%

Eureka;Showers;53;NW;5;96%

Fairfield;Sunny;57;WSW;10;83%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;67;WNW;15;50%

Fullerton;Sunny;64;Calm;0;80%

Hanford;Sunny;66;NW;14;52%

Hawthorne;Sunny;64;E;3;86%

Hayward;Cloudy;58;W;8;90%

Imperial;Sunny;75;Calm;0;47%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%

Lancaster;Sunny;67;W;21;40%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;61;NW;12;55%

Lincoln;Sunny;59;SE;7;67%

Livermore;Cloudy;58;WSW;7;92%

Lompoc;Cloudy;52;W;8;96%

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;90%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;63;SE;3;90%

Los Angeles;Sunny;65;Calm;0;84%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;65;Calm;0;84%

Madera;Sunny;60;WNW;10;66%

Mammoth;Cloudy;47;WNW;9;90%

Marysville;Sunny;60;SSE;10;72%

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;7;82%

Merced;Sunny;60;NNW;10;66%

Merced (airport);Sunny;60;NNW;10;66%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%

Modesto;Sunny;63;NW;15;72%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;61;WNW;3;80%

Mojave;Sunny;70;NW;24;30%

Montague;Cloudy;51;N;12;76%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;57;WSW;5;89%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;48;N;3;86%

Napa County;Cloudy;58;W;7;87%

Needles;Sunny;86;SSW;8;11%

North Island;Cloudy;62;SE;3;88%

Oakland;Cloudy;57;W;9;94%

Oceanside;Fog;62;Calm;3;86%

Ontario;Intermittent clouds;65;NW;3;63%

Oroville;Partly sunny;64;SE;15;60%

Oxnard;Sunny;57;Calm;0;89%

Palm Springs;Sunny;79;Calm;0;34%

Palmdale;Sunny;70;W;8;26%

Paso Robles;Sunny;56;NW;6;80%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;53;NE;3;89%

Porterville;Sunny;59;Calm;0;71%

Ramona;Sunny;58;Calm;0;61%

Redding;Mostly cloudy;67;ENE;3;50%

Riverside;Sunny;63;Calm;0;67%

Riverside March;Sunny;55;Calm;0;72%

Sacramento;Sunny;59;S;5;83%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;61;SSE;9;69%

Salinas;Partly sunny;57;NNE;6;86%

San Bernardino;Intermittent clouds;61;N;3;55%

San Carlos;Cloudy;58;W;7;87%

San Diego;Cloudy;61;SE;3;91%

San Diego Brown;Fog;60;NE;3;100%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;86%

San Francisco;Cloudy;57;WNW;8;88%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;3;83%

San Luis Obispo;Fog;51;W;5;96%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;56;NW;14;97%

Sandberg;Sunny;58;N;30;55%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;2;76%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;60;Calm;0;80%

Santa Maria;Fog;51;NW;6;100%

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;80%

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;80%

Santa Ynez;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Santee;Fog;61;Calm;0;87%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;53;S;22;52%

Stockton;Sunny;59;W;8;80%

Thermal;Sunny;78;WNW;3;33%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;54;SSE;12;57%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;76;WNW;10;14%

Ukiah;Cloudy;58;NNW;9;69%

Vacaville;Sunny;63;WSW;12;83%

Van Nuys;Sunny;65;Calm;0;65%

Vandenberg AFB;Fog;50;N;13;98%

Victorville;Sunny;60;Calm;0;33%

Visalia;Sunny;62;NW;9;59%

Watsonville;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%

