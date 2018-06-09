CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;71;W;21;29%

Arcata;Cloudy;57;NW;4;94%

Auburn;Sunny;81;SSW;7;27%

Avalon;Sunny;71;WSW;6;38%

Bakersfield;Sunny;88;WNW;8;19%

Beale AFB;Sunny;87;S;9;30%

Big Bear City;Sunny;64;W;7;25%

Bishop;Sunny;91;WSW;6;7%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;61;S;5;44%

Blythe;Partly cloudy;100;WSW;9;7%

Burbank;Sunny;76;ESE;8;46%

Camarillo;Sunny;73;SW;6;49%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;68;WSW;6;78%

Campo;Mostly clear;71;SSW;9;37%

Carlsbad;Clear;67;SSW;5;72%

Chico;Mostly sunny;86;SE;15;24%

China Lake;Sunny;95;SW;17;11%

Chino;Clear;77;WSW;14;43%

Concord;Sunny;73;SW;15;42%

Corona;Sunny;80;WNW;12;40%

Crescent City;Rain;56;S;5;93%

Daggett-Barstow;Clear;94;WSW;16;3%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;86;WNW;20;19%

El Centro;Clear;98;N;5;12%

Eureka;Cloudy;59;NW;4;87%

Fairfield;Sunny;74;WSW;22;41%

Fresno;Sunny;85;WNW;14;20%

Fullerton;Sunny;76;S;6;51%

Hanford;Sunny;89;NW;13;13%

Hawthorne;Sunny;70;WSW;10;58%

Hayward;Partly sunny;62;W;13;74%

Imperial;Clear;98;N;5;12%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;67;W;8;75%

Lancaster;Sunny;81;W;28;19%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;89;N;13;16%

Lincoln;Sunny;84;SSW;9;30%

Livermore;Sunny;63;W;7;83%

Lompoc;Sunny;60;W;18;72%

Long Beach;Sunny;72;NW;9;51%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;NW;9;51%

Los Angeles;Sunny;71;Calm;0;56%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;71;Calm;0;56%

Madera;Sunny;81;WNW;10;31%

Mammoth;Cloudy;69;W;18;35%

Marysville;Sunny;84;S;10;35%

Mather AFB;Sunny;84;SW;14;26%

Merced;Sunny;82;NNW;12;32%

Merced (airport);Sunny;82;NNW;12;32%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;72;WNW;9;59%

Modesto;Sunny;80;NW;15;27%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;N;16;58%

Mojave;Sunny;79;WNW;23;27%

Montague;Partly sunny;69;W;16;38%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;SW;10;75%

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;34%

Napa County;Partly sunny;66;W;15;63%

Needles;Partly sunny;105;W;12;5%

North Island;Partly sunny;68;WNW;8;72%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;62;NW;16;81%

Oceanside;Clear;67;SSW;5;72%

Ontario;Clear;77;WSW;14;43%

Oroville;Sunny;85;SSE;10;30%

Oxnard;Sunny;63;Calm;0;75%

Palm Springs;Clear;99;NW;14;12%

Palmdale;Sunny;81;WNW;21;17%

Paso Robles;Sunny;76;NW;18;38%

Point Mugu;Sunny;65;W;8;67%

Porterville;Sunny;88;NW;10;28%

Ramona;Clear;68;W;6;52%

Redding;Partly sunny;85;WSW;5;25%

Riverside;Clear;78;W;10;34%

Riverside March;Sunny;82;WNW;10;30%

Sacramento;Sunny;74;SW;9;44%

Sacramento International;Sunny;82;SSW;14;34%

Salinas;Sunny;62;NW;8;72%

San Bernardino;Clear;82;WSW;13;28%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;63;W;10;67%

San Diego;Partly sunny;68;WNW;8;72%

San Diego Brown;Clear;66;WNW;3;72%

San Diego Montgomery;Clear;69;NNW;6;65%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;58;WNW;17;84%

San Jose;Partly sunny;66;NW;10;62%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;60;WNW;17;69%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;62;WNW;22;84%

Sandberg;Sunny;67;NNW;22;29%

Santa Ana;Clear;70;SW;9;64%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;66;SE;5;72%

Santa Maria;Sunny;57;NW;12;80%

Santa Monica;Sunny;65;SSW;5;72%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;74;N;5;38%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;61;SW;9;67%

Santee;Clear;72;WNW;9;52%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;60;SW;6;36%

Stockton;Sunny;84;W;18;27%

Thermal;Clear;90;SSE;5;16%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;61;SW;10;33%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly clear;93;SW;11;9%

Ukiah;Sunny;74;NW;14;32%

Vacaville;Sunny;81;SW;7;43%

Van Nuys;Sunny;79;ESE;8;35%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;56;NNW;21;83%

Victorville;Sunny;86;WNW;16;21%

Visalia;Sunny;87;NW;12;22%

Watsonville;Sunny;61;SE;7;72%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather