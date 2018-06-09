CA Current Conditions
Updated 11:03 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Friday, June 8, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;71;W;21;29%
Arcata;Cloudy;57;NW;4;94%
Auburn;Sunny;81;SSW;7;27%
Avalon;Sunny;71;WSW;6;38%
Bakersfield;Sunny;88;WNW;8;19%
Beale AFB;Sunny;87;S;9;30%
Big Bear City;Sunny;64;W;7;25%
Bishop;Sunny;91;WSW;6;7%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;61;S;5;44%
Blythe;Partly cloudy;100;WSW;9;7%
Burbank;Sunny;76;ESE;8;46%
Camarillo;Sunny;73;SW;6;49%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;68;WSW;6;78%
Campo;Mostly clear;71;SSW;9;37%
Carlsbad;Clear;67;SSW;5;72%
Chico;Mostly sunny;86;SE;15;24%
China Lake;Sunny;95;SW;17;11%
Chino;Clear;77;WSW;14;43%
Concord;Sunny;73;SW;15;42%
Corona;Sunny;80;WNW;12;40%
Crescent City;Rain;56;S;5;93%
Daggett-Barstow;Clear;94;WSW;16;3%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;86;WNW;20;19%
El Centro;Clear;98;N;5;12%
Eureka;Cloudy;59;NW;4;87%
Fairfield;Sunny;74;WSW;22;41%
Fresno;Sunny;85;WNW;14;20%
Fullerton;Sunny;76;S;6;51%
Hanford;Sunny;89;NW;13;13%
Hawthorne;Sunny;70;WSW;10;58%
Hayward;Partly sunny;62;W;13;74%
Imperial;Clear;98;N;5;12%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;67;W;8;75%
Lancaster;Sunny;81;W;28;19%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;89;N;13;16%
Lincoln;Sunny;84;SSW;9;30%
Livermore;Sunny;63;W;7;83%
Lompoc;Sunny;60;W;18;72%
Long Beach;Sunny;72;NW;9;51%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;NW;9;51%
Los Angeles;Sunny;71;Calm;0;56%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;71;Calm;0;56%
Madera;Sunny;81;WNW;10;31%
Mammoth;Cloudy;69;W;18;35%
Marysville;Sunny;84;S;10;35%
Mather AFB;Sunny;84;SW;14;26%
Merced;Sunny;82;NNW;12;32%
Merced (airport);Sunny;82;NNW;12;32%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;72;WNW;9;59%
Modesto;Sunny;80;NW;15;27%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;68;N;16;58%
Mojave;Sunny;79;WNW;23;27%
Montague;Partly sunny;69;W;16;38%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;SW;10;75%
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;34%
Napa County;Partly sunny;66;W;15;63%
Needles;Partly sunny;105;W;12;5%
North Island;Partly sunny;68;WNW;8;72%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;62;NW;16;81%
Oceanside;Clear;67;SSW;5;72%
Ontario;Clear;77;WSW;14;43%
Oroville;Sunny;85;SSE;10;30%
Oxnard;Sunny;63;Calm;0;75%
Palm Springs;Clear;99;NW;14;12%
Palmdale;Sunny;81;WNW;21;17%
Paso Robles;Sunny;76;NW;18;38%
Point Mugu;Sunny;65;W;8;67%
Porterville;Sunny;88;NW;10;28%
Ramona;Clear;68;W;6;52%
Redding;Partly sunny;85;WSW;5;25%
Riverside;Clear;78;W;10;34%
Riverside March;Sunny;82;WNW;10;30%
Sacramento;Sunny;74;SW;9;44%
Sacramento International;Sunny;82;SSW;14;34%
Salinas;Sunny;62;NW;8;72%
San Bernardino;Clear;82;WSW;13;28%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;63;W;10;67%
San Diego;Partly sunny;68;WNW;8;72%
San Diego Brown;Clear;66;WNW;3;72%
San Diego Montgomery;Clear;69;NNW;6;65%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;58;WNW;17;84%
San Jose;Partly sunny;66;NW;10;62%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;60;WNW;17;69%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;62;WNW;22;84%
Sandberg;Sunny;67;NNW;22;29%
Santa Ana;Clear;70;SW;9;64%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;66;SE;5;72%
Santa Maria;Sunny;57;NW;12;80%
Santa Monica;Sunny;65;SSW;5;72%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;74;N;5;38%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;61;SW;9;67%
Santee;Clear;72;WNW;9;52%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;60;SW;6;36%
Stockton;Sunny;84;W;18;27%
Thermal;Clear;90;SSE;5;16%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;61;SW;10;33%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly clear;93;SW;11;9%
Ukiah;Sunny;74;NW;14;32%
Vacaville;Sunny;81;SW;7;43%
Van Nuys;Sunny;79;ESE;8;35%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;56;NNW;21;83%
Victorville;Sunny;86;WNW;16;21%
Visalia;Sunny;87;NW;12;22%
Watsonville;Sunny;61;SE;7;72%
