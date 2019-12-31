YOUNGSTOWN ST. 70, ILL.-CHICAGO 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YOUNGSTOWN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bohannon
|37
|4-9
|4-4
|5-12
|1
|0
|12
|Quisenberry
|36
|5-10
|9-14
|0-1
|2
|1
|20
|Cathcart
|28
|4-10
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|8
|Akuchie
|27
|2-3
|4-6
|0-5
|2
|4
|10
|Simmons
|17
|2-6
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|5
|Thomas
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|2
|Bentley
|13
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Covington
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|2
|Morgan
|12
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|Foster
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pedersen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|18-26
|10-32
|7
|16
|70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Akuchie 2-2, Quisenberry 1-4, Morgan 1-5, Bentley 0-1, Cathcart 0-3, Simmons 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Covington, Simmons).
Turnovers: 11 (Quisenberry 4, Akuchie 2, Thomas 2, Bohannon, Covington, Simmons).
Steals: 11 (Quisenberry 4, Akuchie 2, Simmons 2, Bohannon, Morgan, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ferguson
|38
|2-6
|3-3
|1-6
|5
|2
|8
|Ottey
|30
|3-17
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|7
|Blount
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|3
|4
|Boahen
|28
|5-11
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|4
|15
|Diggins
|25
|3-8
|1-2
|3-4
|1
|4
|7
|Bridges
|20
|3-5
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|0
|10
|Ahale
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Wiley
|10
|2-3
|4-5
|2-3
|0
|1
|8
|Ejim
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Washington
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|16-18
|11-29
|10
|20
|64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Ferguson 1-1, Washington 1-1, Ottey 1-3, Boahen 1-4, Ahale 0-1, Blount 0-1, Ejim 0-1, Diggins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bridges 3, Blount, Ferguson).
Turnovers: 16 (Ferguson 4, Ottey 4, Blount 3, Boahen 2, Ahale, Bridges, Washington).
Steals: 5 (Boahen 2, Ahale, Blount, Bridges).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Youngstown St.
|31
|39
|—
|70
|Ill.-Chicago
|26
|38
|—
|64
A_1,210 (9,500).