Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
YALE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Atkinson 44 7-11 2-5 2-9 1 2 16
Bruner 42 6-14 2-4 4-11 10 2 14
Gabbidon 38 2-4 4-4 2-4 1 5 9
Monroe 42 5-7 2-2 1-5 7 2 15
Swain 45 4-14 0-0 1-6 1 0 12
Mahoney 16 3-5 1-1 1-1 1 4 9
Yess 12 2-3 0-1 0-0 0 0 4
Cotton 9 1-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Alausa 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 250 30-65 11-17 11-36 21 16 81

Percentages: FG .462, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Swain 4-11, Monroe 3-5, Mahoney 2-2, Gabbidon 1-3, Cotton 0-4, Bruner 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bruner 2, Atkinson, Gabbidon, Mahoney).

Turnovers: 16 (Monroe 6, Gabbidon 3, Bruner 2, Yess 2, Atkinson, Cotton, Swain).

Steals: 6 (Gabbidon 4, Atkinson, Monroe).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CORNELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dickson 0 3-6 0-0 1-6 1 4 6
Voss 0 2-5 0-0 0-5 2 1 5
Warren 0 1-3 0-0 2-4 3 5 2
Knapp 0 5-13 2-2 0-0 4 3 13
McBride 45 11-18 3-5 1-5 5 3 27
Totals 250 31-61 11-16 6-28 20 19 80

Percentages: FG .508, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McBride 2-4, Voss 1-2, Knapp 1-5, Warren 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickson, McBride, Warren).

Turnovers: 10 (McBride 4, Dickson 2, Voss 2, Warren).

Steals: 10 (Knapp 2, Voss 2, Dickson, McBride, Warren).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale 32 28 9 12 81
Cornell 37 23 9 11 80

A_631 (4,473).