https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/YALE-81-CORNELL-80-2OT-15075485.php
YALE 81, CORNELL 80, 2OT
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Atkinson
|44
|7-11
|2-5
|2-9
|1
|2
|16
|Bruner
|42
|6-14
|2-4
|4-11
|10
|2
|14
|Gabbidon
|38
|2-4
|4-4
|2-4
|1
|5
|9
|Monroe
|42
|5-7
|2-2
|1-5
|7
|2
|15
|Swain
|45
|4-14
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|0
|12
|Mahoney
|16
|3-5
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|4
|9
|Yess
|12
|2-3
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Cotton
|9
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Alausa
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|30-65
|11-17
|11-36
|21
|16
|81
Percentages: FG .462, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Swain 4-11, Monroe 3-5, Mahoney 2-2, Gabbidon 1-3, Cotton 0-4, Bruner 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bruner 2, Atkinson, Gabbidon, Mahoney).
Turnovers: 16 (Monroe 6, Gabbidon 3, Bruner 2, Yess 2, Atkinson, Cotton, Swain).
Steals: 6 (Gabbidon 4, Atkinson, Monroe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CORNELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dickson
|0
|3-6
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|6
|Voss
|0
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|5
|Warren
|0
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|5
|2
|Knapp
|0
|5-13
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|3
|13
|McBride
|45
|11-18
|3-5
|1-5
|5
|3
|27
|Totals
|250
|31-61
|11-16
|6-28
|20
|19
|80
Percentages: FG .508, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (McBride 2-4, Voss 1-2, Knapp 1-5, Warren 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dickson, McBride, Warren).
Turnovers: 10 (McBride 4, Dickson 2, Voss 2, Warren).
Steals: 10 (Knapp 2, Voss 2, Dickson, McBride, Warren).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|32
|28
|9
|12
|—
|81
|Cornell
|37
|23
|9
|11
|—
|80
A_631 (4,473).
View Comments