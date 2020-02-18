XAVIER 77, ST. JOHN'S 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|29
|4-9
|1-1
|3-7
|1
|1
|10
|Freemantle
|25
|4-8
|2-2
|3-7
|3
|1
|11
|Jones
|33
|7-10
|1-3
|6-15
|2
|3
|15
|Marshall
|39
|6-13
|3-6
|0-11
|5
|2
|15
|Scruggs
|31
|6-12
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|5
|16
|Tandy
|30
|4-7
|2-3
|0-3
|3
|1
|10
|Goodin
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Moore
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-63
|9-15
|14-48
|18
|17
|77
Percentages: FG .492, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Scruggs 4-8, Freemantle 1-1, Carter 1-3, Moore 0-1, Goodin 0-2, Tandy 0-3, Marshall 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Tandy 2, Carter, Freemantle, Marshall).
Turnovers: 22 (Jones 5, Marshall 4, Scruggs 4, Tandy 4, Freemantle 3, Carter, Moore).
Steals: 2 (Freemantle, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. JOHN'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Roberts
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|0
|Dunn
|33
|5-12
|6-9
|0-2
|3
|1
|17
|Williams
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|3
|5
|Champagnie
|28
|5-14
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|2
|11
|Figueroa
|33
|2-17
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Rutherford
|26
|6-9
|3-4
|0-5
|7
|2
|16
|Earlington
|24
|7-14
|2-3
|3-8
|2
|4
|17
|Caraher
|18
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|0
|0
|Sears
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-76
|14-20
|13-36
|17
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .355, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Williams 1-1, Rutherford 1-2, Earlington 1-3, Champagnie 1-4, Dunn 1-4, Figueroa 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Roberts 2, Champagnie, Sears).
Turnovers: 3 (Dunn 2, Champagnie).
Steals: 15 (Figueroa 4, Rutherford 3, Dunn 2, Earlington 2, Williams 2, Caraher, Champagnie).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Xavier
|39
|38
|—
|77
|St. John's
|37
|37
|—
|74
.