FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 27 1-8 2-2 3-7 0 1 4
Freemantle 15 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 4 2
Jones 36 2-7 8-12 8-18 2 2 12
Marshall 31 4-14 2-2 0-7 5 1 11
Scruggs 36 5-9 0-0 0-7 1 2 13
Goodin 25 4-8 2-4 0-1 3 2 12
Tandy 19 4-6 2-2 1-2 1 0 12
B.Moore 12 0-2 1-2 0-1 3 0 1
Totals 200 21-58 17-24 12-46 15 12 67

Percentages: FG .362, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Scruggs 3-6, Tandy 2-4, Goodin 2-6, Marshall 1-5, Carter 0-1, Freemantle 0-1, B.Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 3, Goodin).

Turnovers: 13 (Scruggs 4, Goodin 2, Marshall 2, Tandy 2, Carter, Freemantle, Jones).

Steals: 5 (Marshall 3, Carter, Goodin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DEPAUL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Butz 30 2-6 0-0 2-5 1 3 4
Reed 29 8-18 1-2 3-9 1 3 18
Weems 35 1-5 1-2 4-8 2 3 3
Coleman-Lands 27 5-12 2-2 0-2 1 1 17
C.Moore 39 4-18 0-0 1-5 8 4 10
Hall 10 1-1 1-2 0-1 0 2 3
Lopez 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Ongenda 8 1-2 0-2 0-4 0 3 2
Jacobs 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Williams 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 23-67 5-10 10-36 13 21 59

Percentages: FG .343, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Coleman-Lands 5-11, C.Moore 2-9, Reed 1-2, Jacobs 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Weems 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Butz 2, Ongenda 2, Reed 2).

Turnovers: 10 (Butz 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Reed 2, Weems 2, C.Moore, Lopez).

Steals: 10 (Reed 7, C.Moore 2, Coleman-Lands).

Technical Fouls: None.

Xavier 35 32 67
DePaul 16 43 59

.