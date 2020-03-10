Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

Winnipeg Jets
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 55 Mark Scheifele 70 29 43 72 2 45 10 0 6 169 .172
F 81 Kyle Connor 70 36 35 71 4 32 9 1 6 235 .153
F 26 Blake Wheeler 70 21 42 63 -1 37 4 1 2 178 .118
F 29 Patrik Laine 67 27 35 62 7 22 8 0 1 224 .121
F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 70 25 32 57 12 30 3 1 5 202 .124
D 4 Neal Pionk 70 6 38 44 11 32 3 0 1 172 .035
D 44 Josh Morrissey 64 5 25 30 -2 24 1 0 0 119 .042
F 28 Jack Roslovic 70 12 17 29 4 12 1 0 0 115 .104
F 9 Andrew Copp 62 10 16 26 -3 10 1 0 5 119 .084
D 3 Tucker Poolman 56 4 12 16 -1 24 0 1 1 64 .063
F 85 Mathieu Perreault 48 7 8 15 -9 10 2 0 0 71 .099
D 7 Dmitry Kulikov 50 2 8 10 -3 32 0 0 1 53 .038
F 17 Adam Lowry 48 4 6 10 -4 23 0 1 1 65 .062
D 5 Luca Sbisa 44 2 8 10 1 37 0 0 0 49 .041
F 82 Mason Appleton 45 5 3 8 -8 20 0 1 0 55 .091
D 2 Anthony Bitetto 51 0 8 8 3 32 0 0 0 54 .000
D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 37 1 6 7 14 29 0 0 1 38 .026
F 58 Jansen Harkins 29 2 5 7 -2 5 0 0 0 29 .069
F 57 Gabriel Bourque 52 2 4 6 -1 7 0 0 0 33 .061
D 14 Ville Heinola 8 1 4 5 3 4 0 0 0 10 .100
F 18 Bryan Little 7 2 3 5 4 2 0 0 1 13 .154
D 8 Sami Niku 17 0 5 5 -2 12 0 0 0 27 .000
F 38 Logan Shaw 35 3 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 20 .150
F 20 Cody Eakin 7 1 3 4 4 0 0 0 1 8 .125
F 21 Nick Shore 41 1 2 3 -1 8 0 0 0 37 .027
D 23 Carl Dahlstrom 15 0 1 1 -4 6 0 0 0 9 .000
F 19 David Gustafsson 22 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 1 4 .250
F 48 Andrei Chibisov 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 12 Dylan DeMelo 9 0 0 0 -1 6 0 0 0 10 .000
F 22 Mark Letestu 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000
F 46 Joona Luoto 16 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 9 .000
F 73 C.J. Suess 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 70 209 373 582 21 523 42 6 33 2197 .095
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 199 335 534 -43 612 39 3 32 2277 .087

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
37 Connor Hellebuyck 57 3208 2.58 30 21 5 6 138 1758 0.922 0 2 0
30 Laurent Brossoit 19 987 3.28 6 7 1 0 54 512 0.895 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 70 4240 2.74 36 28 6 6 192 2270 .913 209 373 523
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 4240 2.77 34 29 7 2 194 2182 .905 199 335 612