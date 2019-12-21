https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Winnipeg-6-Minnesota-0-14924392.php
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|3
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Wheeler 10 (Bitetto, Lowry), 14:43 (sh). 2, Winnipeg, Scheifele 17 (Pionk, Sbisa), 19:54.
Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Laine 12 (Morrissey), 10:38.
Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 15 (Connor, Morrissey), 1:09. 5, Winnipeg, Laine 13 (Morrissey, Wheeler), 6:15 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Shaw 2 (Bitetto, Harkins), 7:53.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 12-9-10_31. Minnesota 14-11-6_31.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 3.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 17-10-2 (31 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 5-8-2 (3-3), Minnesota, Stalock 9-6-2 (28-22).
A_17,319 (18,064). T_2:23.
Referees_Brad Meier, Furman South. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Bryan Pancich.
