Winnipeg 3, Montreal 2
|Winnipeg
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Montreal
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Morrissey 4 (Ehlers, Wheeler), 1:32. 2, Winnipeg, Ehlers 17 (Wheeler), 4:46 (sh). 3, Montreal, Chiarot 6 (Weber, Tatar), 11:03.
Third Period_4, Winnipeg, Copp 6, 10:16. 5, Montreal, Chiarot 7 (Tatar, Kovalchuk), 11:47.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 11-10-6_27. Montreal 12-12-7_31.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Montreal 0 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 19-12-4 (31 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 16-15-4 (27-24).
A_20,882 (21,288). T_2:29.
Referees_Dan O'Halloran, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brian Murphy.
