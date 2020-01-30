Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Beal 39 35.5 382-843 .453 97-305 253-299 .846 1114 28.6
Bertans 37 29.3 183-419 .437 135-316 62-71 .873 563 15.2
Hachimura 25 29.2 146-303 .482 10-48 46-54 .852 348 13.9
McRae 29 22.6 133-317 .420 40-106 64-83 .771 370 12.8
Bryant 26 25.4 132-232 .569 14-43 46-60 .767 324 12.5
Thomas 37 23.1 160-386 .415 71-167 58-72 .806 449 12.1
Wagner 21 20.4 93-160 .581 22-56 36-43 .837 244 11.6
Smith 46 26.3 212-463 .458 42-120 40-60 .667 506 11.0
Brown 43 26.0 176-376 .468 36-102 68-89 .764 456 10.6
Mahinmi 26 22.5 76-151 .503 5-20 56-88 .636 213 8.2
Pasecniks 19 19.5 54-102 .529 0-2 31-50 .620 139 7.3
Miles 10 16.1 19-59 .322 11-35 15-20 .750 64 6.4
Mathews 15 13.1 23-50 .460 18-42 29-32 .906 93 6.2
Payton II 18 19.7 40-94 .426 11-36 4-7 .571 95 5.3
Bonga 41 17.2 69-125 .552 13-33 34-45 .756 185 4.5
Williams 9 14.7 15-24 .625 0-2 3-5 .600 33 3.7
Schofield 25 11.6 30-75 .400 14-47 9-13 .692 83 3.3
Chiozza 10 12.3 10-34 .294 7-16 0-0 .000 27 2.7
Robinson 9 5.4 5-12 .417 3-5 0-0 .000 13 1.4
Wall 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 46 241.1 1958-4225 .463 549-1501 854-1091 .783 5319 115.6
OPPONENTS 46 241.1 2017-4103 .492 577-1535 968-1230 .787 5579 121.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Beal 39 132 171 4.4 247 6.3 88 1 38 127 12
Bertans 28 142 170 4.6 63 1.7 92 0 27 34 25
Hachimura 39 106 145 5.8 40 1.6 57 0 18 20 3
McRae 17 87 104 3.6 82 2.8 61 0 19 38 15
Bryant 52 138 190 7.3 59 2.3 58 0 10 36 22
Thomas 8 51 59 1.6 138 3.7 73 2 13 74 6
Wagner 34 93 127 6.0 28 1.3 81 0 15 43 13
Smith 20 116 136 3.0 210 4.6 69 0 39 59 17
Brown 50 204 254 5.9 94 2.2 81 0 54 47 4
Mahinmi 59 98 157 6.0 39 1.5 77 0 21 38 36
Pasecniks 37 57 94 4.9 17 .9 58 0 8 22 10
Miles 4 8 12 1.2 12 1.2 14 0 10 4 4
Mathews 6 17 23 1.5 10 .7 26 0 3 7 1
Payton II 19 45 64 3.6 40 2.2 41 0 29 17 7
Bonga 41 91 132 3.2 43 1.0 92 0 28 28 12
Williams 14 28 42 4.7 6 .7 11 0 1 3 5
Schofield 6 27 33 1.3 14 .6 41 0 7 7 3
Chiozza 0 15 15 1.5 28 2.8 12 0 10 9 2
Robinson 1 4 5 .6 7 .8 2 0 0 3 1
Wall 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 474 1459 1933 42.0 1177 25.6 1034 3 350 645 198
OPPONENTS 482 1640 2122 46.1 1182 25.7 994 0 337 714 238