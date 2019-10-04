Washington-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. A.J. Pollock walks. David Freese strikes out swinging. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger walks. A.J. Pollock to second. Chris Taylor walks. Max Muncy walks. Chris Taylor to second. Cody Bellinger to third. A.J. Pollock scores. Corey Seager grounds out to first base to Howie Kendrick.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 1, Nationals 0.

Dodgers fifth. David Freese called out on strikes. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger walks. Chris Taylor singles to third base. Cody Bellinger to third. Max Muncy reaches on error. Chris Taylor out at home. Cody Bellinger scores. Fielding error by Howie Kendrick.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Nationals 0.

Dodgers seventh. A.J. Pollock strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson pinch-hitting for David Freese. Joc Pederson walks. Justin Turner singles to shallow right field. Joc Pederson to third. Cody Bellinger called out on strikes. Chris Taylor walks. Max Muncy singles to right field. Chris Taylor to third. Justin Turner scores. Joc Pederson scores. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Trea Turner to Howie Kendrick.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Nationals 0.

Dodgers eighth. Will Smith flies out to deep right center field to Adam Eaton. Gavin Lux pinch-hitting for Kenta Maeda. Gavin Lux homers to center field. A.J. Pollock called out on strikes. Joc Pederson homers to right field. Justin Turner flies out to deep left center field to Juan Soto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Nationals 0.