Washington Capitals Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|74
|John Carlson
|69
|15
|60
|75
|12
|26
|2
|0
|6
|189
|.079
|F
|8
|Alex Ovechkin
|68
|48
|19
|67
|-12
|30
|13
|0
|3
|311
|.154
|F
|19
|Nicklas Backstrom
|61
|12
|42
|54
|-1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|132
|.091
|F
|92
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|63
|19
|33
|52
|-2
|40
|6
|0
|0
|129
|.147
|F
|13
|Jakub Vrana
|69
|25
|27
|52
|3
|18
|1
|0
|6
|187
|.134
|F
|77
|T.J. Oshie
|69
|26
|23
|49
|4
|26
|10
|0
|4
|133
|.195
|F
|43
|Tom Wilson
|68
|21
|23
|44
|-3
|93
|5
|1
|5
|154
|.136
|F
|20
|Lars Eller
|69
|16
|23
|39
|3
|48
|2
|1
|1
|151
|.106
|D
|9
|Dmitry Orlov
|69
|4
|23
|27
|5
|36
|1
|0
|2
|105
|.038
|F
|62
|Carl Hagelin
|58
|8
|17
|25
|12
|16
|0
|1
|2
|107
|.075
|F
|14
|Richard Panik
|59
|9
|13
|22
|16
|36
|0
|0
|1
|67
|.134
|D
|6
|Michal Kempny
|58
|3
|15
|18
|19
|22
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.041
|F
|21
|Garnet Hathaway
|66
|9
|7
|16
|6
|79
|0
|0
|1
|80
|.113
|F
|26
|Nic Dowd
|56
|7
|8
|15
|11
|28
|0
|3
|1
|52
|.135
|D
|33
|Radko Gudas
|63
|2
|13
|15
|15
|40
|0
|0
|1
|90
|.022
|F
|28
|Brendan Leipsic
|61
|3
|8
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.061
|F
|72
|Travis Boyd
|24
|3
|7
|10
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.115
|D
|34
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|64
|2
|7
|9
|11
|43
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.041
|D
|3
|Nick Jensen
|68
|0
|8
|8
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.000
|F
|17
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|7
|1
|3
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|24
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|18
|.167
|D
|42
|Martin Fehervary
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|4
|Brenden Dillon
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|D
|29
|Christian Djoos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|78
|Tyler Lewington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|47
|Beck Malenstyn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|23
|Michael Sgarbossa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|236
|382
|618
|111
|699
|42
|6
|37
|2206
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|212
|354
|566
|-139
|656
|42
|9
|25
|2084
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Braden Holtby
|48
|2743
|3.11
|25
|14
|6
|0
|142
|1385
|0.897
|0
|1
|4
|30
|Ilya Samsonov
|26
|1411
|2.55
|16
|6
|2
|1
|60
|689
|0.913
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|69
|4198
|2.93
|41
|20
|8
|1
|202
|2074
|.898
|236
|382
|699
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|69
|4198
|3.19
|28
|31
|10
|2
|220
|2190
|.893
|212
|354
|656
