THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 28, 2020

Washington Capitals
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 74 John Carlson 64 15 57 72 12 22 2 0 6 177 .085
F 8 Alex Ovechkin 63 43 17 60 -14 30 12 0 3 294 .146
F 13 Jakub Vrana 64 25 26 51 4 18 1 0 6 177 .141
F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 56 11 39 50 -1 12 2 0 0 124 .089
F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 58 19 30 49 -2 38 6 0 0 123 .154
F 77 T.J. Oshie 64 25 22 47 3 26 10 0 4 123 .203
F 43 Tom Wilson 63 20 21 41 0 79 5 1 4 146 .137
F 20 Lars Eller 64 15 22 37 0 42 2 1 1 143 .105
D 9 Dmitry Orlov 64 3 23 26 5 32 1 0 2 99 .030
F 62 Carl Hagelin 53 7 14 21 9 14 0 1 2 93 .075
D 6 Michal Kempny 54 3 14 17 13 20 0 0 0 66 .045
F 14 Richard Panik 54 7 9 16 11 32 0 0 0 61 .115
D 33 Radko Gudas 62 2 13 15 17 40 0 0 1 90 .022
F 21 Garnet Hathaway 61 7 6 13 3 75 0 0 1 69 .101
F 26 Nic Dowd 51 5 6 11 7 24 0 2 1 46 .109
F 28 Brendan Leipsic 61 3 8 11 3 13 0 0 1 49 .061
F 72 Travis Boyd 24 3 7 10 9 2 0 0 0 26 .115
D 34 Jonas Siegenthaler 59 2 7 9 7 39 0 0 1 44 .045
D 3 Nick Jensen 63 0 6 6 -3 13 0 0 0 57 .000
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 24 3 1 4 5 6 0 0 2 18 .167
D 42 Martin Fehervary 6 0 1 1 -2 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 4 Brenden Dillon 5 0 0 0 -1 8 0 0 0 6 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 2 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 6 .000
D 78 Tyler Lewington 6 0 0 0 -2 17 0 0 0 2 .000
F 47 Beck Malenstyn 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 64 218 350 568 80 626 41 5 35 2052 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 194 324 518 -109 607 35 9 23 1922 .101

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Braden Holtby 44 2498 3.12 23 13 5 0 130 1262 0.897 0 1 4
30 Ilya Samsonov 25 1352 2.4 16 6 1 1 54 650 0.917 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 64 3892 2.88 39 19 6 1 184 1912 .899 218 350 626
OPPONENT TOTALS 64 3892 3.16 25 29 10 2 202 2036 .894 194 324 607