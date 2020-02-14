Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 14, 2020

Washington Capitals
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
D 74 John Carlson 57 15 54 69 16 18 2 0 6 160 .094
F 8 Alex Ovechkin 56 40 17 57 -12 26 12 0 3 264 .152
F 13 Jakub Vrana 57 23 24 47 7 18 1 0 6 162 .142
F 92 Evgeny Kuznetsov 53 19 27 46 -1 30 6 0 0 111 .171
F 19 Nicklas Backstrom 49 11 34 45 0 12 2 0 0 110 .100
F 77 T.J. Oshie 57 22 20 42 6 26 9 0 3 104 .212
F 43 Tom Wilson 56 17 21 38 0 75 4 1 4 125 .136
F 20 Lars Eller 57 14 21 35 3 38 2 1 1 130 .108
D 9 Dmitry Orlov 57 3 20 23 5 28 1 0 2 90 .033
F 62 Carl Hagelin 46 4 13 17 9 14 0 1 2 81 .049
D 6 Michal Kempny 47 3 14 17 14 16 0 0 0 56 .054
D 33 Radko Gudas 56 2 13 15 20 36 0 0 1 84 .024
F 14 Richard Panik 47 7 6 13 9 32 0 0 0 55 .127
F 21 Garnet Hathaway 54 6 6 12 4 68 0 0 1 61 .098
F 28 Brendan Leipsic 57 3 8 11 5 13 0 0 1 49 .061
F 26 Nic Dowd 44 5 5 10 8 24 0 2 1 36 .139
F 72 Travis Boyd 21 3 6 9 8 2 0 0 0 23 .130
D 34 Jonas Siegenthaler 56 2 7 9 9 39 0 0 1 41 .049
D 3 Nick Jensen 56 0 5 5 -6 13 0 0 0 52 .000
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 24 3 1 4 5 6 0 0 2 18 .167
D 42 Martin Fehervary 6 0 1 1 -2 6 0 0 0 7 .000
D 29 Christian Djoos 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 78 Tyler Lewington 6 0 0 0 -2 17 0 0 0 2 .000
F 47 Beck Malenstyn 3 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
F 87 Liam O'Brien 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 23 Michael Sgarbossa 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 57 202 324 526 105 575 39 5 34 1827 .111
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 172 290 462 -132 556 32 9 18 1702 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
70 Braden Holtby 39 2197 3.14 21 11 4 0 115 1104 0.896 0 1 4
30 Ilya Samsonov 23 1235 2.38 16 4 1 1 49 590 0.917 0 0 2
TEAM TOTALS 57 3466 2.88 37 15 5 1 164 1694 .899 202 324 575
OPPONENT TOTALS 57 3466 3.28 20 28 9 1 187 1812 .889 172 290 556