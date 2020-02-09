https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Capitals-Stax-15042317.php
Washington Capitals Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 9, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|74
|John Carlson
|55
|14
|51
|65
|19
|18
|2
|0
|6
|153
|.092
|F
|8
|Alex Ovechkin
|54
|40
|17
|57
|-8
|26
|12
|0
|3
|251
|.159
|F
|92
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|52
|19
|27
|46
|-1
|30
|6
|0
|0
|110
|.173
|F
|13
|Jakub Vrana
|55
|23
|23
|46
|6
|18
|1
|0
|6
|150
|.153
|F
|19
|Nicklas Backstrom
|47
|10
|32
|42
|3
|12
|1
|0
|0
|106
|.094
|F
|77
|T.J. Oshie
|55
|20
|20
|40
|5
|24
|8
|0
|2
|99
|.202
|F
|43
|Tom Wilson
|54
|16
|21
|37
|3
|75
|3
|1
|4
|119
|.134
|F
|20
|Lars Eller
|55
|13
|19
|32
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|128
|.102
|D
|9
|Dmitry Orlov
|55
|3
|20
|23
|6
|28
|1
|0
|2
|89
|.034
|F
|62
|Carl Hagelin
|44
|4
|12
|16
|8
|14
|0
|1
|2
|79
|.051
|D
|6
|Michal Kempny
|45
|3
|13
|16
|14
|16
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|33
|Radko Gudas
|55
|2
|13
|15
|20
|36
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.024
|F
|14
|Richard Panik
|45
|7
|6
|13
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.132
|F
|21
|Garnet Hathaway
|52
|6
|6
|12
|5
|61
|0
|0
|1
|60
|.100
|F
|28
|Brendan Leipsic
|55
|3
|8
|11
|6
|13
|0
|0
|1
|47
|.064
|F
|26
|Nic Dowd
|42
|5
|5
|10
|9
|22
|0
|2
|1
|34
|.147
|F
|72
|Travis Boyd
|20
|3
|6
|9
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.150
|D
|34
|Jonas Siegenthaler
|54
|2
|7
|9
|9
|39
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.050
|D
|3
|Nick Jensen
|54
|0
|4
|4
|-7
|13
|0
|0
|0
|50
|.000
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|24
|3
|1
|4
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|18
|.167
|D
|42
|Martin Fehervary
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|29
|Christian Djoos
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|78
|Tyler Lewington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|47
|Beck Malenstyn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|87
|Liam O'Brien
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|23
|Michael Sgarbossa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|196
|313
|509
|119
|558
|36
|5
|33
|1760
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|165
|276
|441
|-146
|535
|31
|9
|17
|1636
|.101
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Braden Holtby
|37
|2111
|3.21
|20
|11
|4
|0
|113
|1058
|0.893
|0
|1
|4
|30
|Ilya Samsonov
|22
|1204
|2.19
|16
|3
|1
|1
|44
|570
|0.923
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3346
|2.85
|36
|14
|5
|1
|157
|1628
|.899
|196
|313
|558
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3346
|3.29
|19
|27
|9
|1
|181
|1745
|.889
|165
|276
|535
View Comments