Tampa Bay 0 0 1 1
Washington 0 1 2 3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Washington, Gudas 0 (Eller, Siegenthaler), 4:40.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 11 (Palat, Point), 10:00. 3, Washington, Orlov 2 (Vrana, Kuznetsov), 13:57. 4, Washington, Dowd 2 (Orlov, Wilson), 17:37 (en).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-7-14_27. Washington 13-16-6_35.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 7; Washington 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, McElhinney 3-3-2 (34 shots-32 saves). Washington, Holtby 16-4-4 (27-26).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:33.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Derek Nansen.