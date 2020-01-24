FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Beal 29:26 15-22 2-2 1-2 8 1 36
Bryant 17:11 4-5 0-0 0-3 0 1 9
Mahinmi 28:05 2-4 3-4 2-7 1 2 7
Payton II 5:45 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Thomas 22:03 5-12 0-0 0-3 4 1 13
Bertans 26:43 6-10 1-1 0-2 2 1 17
Brown Jr. 25:30 3-5 1-2 0-8 3 1 8
Smith 25:30 6-14 4-4 1-4 5 1 17
Bonga 22:29 3-3 1-1 1-5 2 1 9
McRae 17:46 2-8 0-2 0-0 2 2 4
Pasecniks 15:23 1-2 2-2 1-3 1 3 4
Williams 4:08 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 3 0
Totals 240:00 47-85 14-18 7-41 28 18 124

Percentages: FG .553, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Beal 4-8, Bertans 4-8, Thomas 3-7, Bonga 2-2, Brown Jr. 1-1, Bryant 1-1, Smith 1-6, Pasecniks 0-1, McRae 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bonga, Pasecniks, Thomas).

Turnovers: 10 (Beal 3, Thomas 3, Mahinmi 2, Bonga, Pasecniks).

Steals: 3 (Smith 2, Bertans).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
CLEVELAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Love 33:52 8-19 2-3 0-5 2 2 21
Osman 30:03 4-11 1-1 0-2 5 4 9
Thompson 21:06 3-6 0-0 2-3 1 3 6
Garland 38:08 4-17 2-2 0-1 4 2 13
Sexton 36:56 10-15 7-7 1-4 4 4 29
Nance Jr. 28:19 10-14 0-0 5-12 3 1 22
McKinnie 18:23 3-6 1-2 1-3 0 2 7
Exum 14:36 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Henson 12:42 1-4 0-2 0-1 3 3 3
Dellavedova 5:53 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Totals 240:00 44-96 13-17 10-36 24 21 112

Percentages: FG .458, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Garland 3-9, Love 3-9, Nance Jr. 2-2, Sexton 2-2, Henson 1-2, McKinnie 0-1, Exum 0-2, Osman 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Osman).

Turnovers: 8 (Garland 2, Sexton 2, Thompson 2, Dellavedova, Henson).

Steals: 7 (Love 2, Osman 2, Sexton 2, Exum).

Technical Fouls: None

Washington 29 39 32 24 124
Cleveland 24 37 25 26 112

A_16,689 (19,432).