Wake Forest 63, Clemson 58
Robinson 2-7 2-3 6, Thornton 6-11 0-0 12, Hank 2-7 0-0 4, Spray 5-13 0-0 14, Thomas 2-2 1-1 5, Cherry 2-5 0-0 4, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Hayes 2-4 0-0 4, Blackstock 1-1 0-0 3, Cotton 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 0-1 0-0 0, Meertens 3-10 0-0 6, Totals 25-62 3-4 58
Morra 2-4 2-4 6, Raca 8-17 7-9 24, Conti 2-12 0-0 5, Scruggs 2-7 3-4 8, Sharp 6-12 0-0 16, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Branch 0-0 0-0 0, Hahne 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 1-1 1-2 4, Totals 21-54 13-19 63
|Clemson
|16
|11
|12
|19
|—
|58
|Wake Forest
|20
|13
|16
|14
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Clemson 5-11 (Spray 4-10, Blackstock 1-1), Wake Forest 8-22 (Raca 1-5, Conti 1-6, Scruggs 1-5, Sharp 4-5, Harrison 1-1). Assists_Clemson 8 (Thomas 3), Wake Forest 15 (Conti 9). Fouled Out_Clemson Robinson, Thornton, Hank. Rebounds_Clemson 39 (Thornton 4-7), Wake Forest 33 (Sharp 2-4). Total Fouls_Clemson 20, Wake Forest 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_737.