WOFFORD 72, CHATTANOOGA 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goodwin
|28
|4-7
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|2
|10
|Hoover
|29
|3-8
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Larson
|28
|1-1
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Murphy
|32
|6-14
|1-2
|0-1
|6
|0
|15
|Stumpe
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Hollowell
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|12
|Bigelow
|14
|1-2
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|4
|Jones
|11
|4-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2
|4
|11
|Theme-Love
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Richardson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|11-18
|5-24
|14
|14
|72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Hollowell 4-6, Murphy 2-3, Stumpe 2-4, Bigelow 1-1, Larson 1-1, Hoover 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Goodwin 3).
Turnovers: 7 (Goodwin 2, Hollowell 2, Hoover, Murphy, Stumpe).
Steals: 3 (Stumpe 2, Larson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHATTANOOGA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|16
|1-4
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Ryan
|30
|5-10
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|16
|Vila
|26
|8-14
|3-5
|2-7
|1
|2
|19
|Commander
|32
|5-8
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Jean-Baptiste
|31
|1-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|3
|Scott
|22
|2-2
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|6
|Doomes
|16
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Caldwell
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|4
|Kenic
|12
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Brown
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|9-14
|4-26
|10
|16
|70
Percentages: FG .500, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Ryan 4-9, Commander 2-4, Scott 1-1, Kenic 1-2, Jean-Baptiste 1-4, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Vila).
Turnovers: 8 (Commander 2, Ryan 2, Scott 2, Brown, Jean-Baptiste).
Steals: 4 (Kenic 2, Commander, Ryan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wofford
|35
|37
|—
|72
|Chattanooga
|27
|43
|—
|70
A_6,132 (7,200).
