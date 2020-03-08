Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HAMPTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stanley 40 7-18 1-2 0-3 0 3 15
Griffin 25 3-4 0-0 1-3 1 5 8
Heckstall 40 2-10 3-4 1-16 1 3 8
Marrow 40 5-19 7-11 0-0 6 4 18
Warren 27 4-7 2-2 3-7 0 5 11
Dean 10 2-2 1-1 2-2 1 2 5
Oliver-Hampton 9 0-2 2-2 1-2 0 2 2
Sow 9 0-0 1-2 1-2 0 1 1
Totals 200 23-62 17-24 9-35 9 25 68

Percentages: FG .371, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Griffin 2-3, Warren 1-2, Heckstall 1-6, Marrow 1-10, Oliver-Hampton 0-2, Stanley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Warren 2, Stanley).

Turnovers: 7 (Marrow 5, Griffin, Warren).

Steals: 4 (Heckstall 2, Sow, Stanley).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WINTHROP Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anumba 22 2-3 1-2 0-1 0 5 5
Ferguson 25 2-8 4-4 1-9 1 2 9
Vaudrin 29 3-8 4-6 0-4 4 5 10
Zunic 23 2-5 1-2 0-8 1 1 6
Hale 34 4-11 1-2 1-6 2 2 10
Claxton 25 2-3 6-10 5-7 1 1 10
Burns 18 8-14 0-2 2-4 0 2 16
Falden 12 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Jones 11 1-2 4-6 0-0 1 2 7
King 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-58 21-34 9-40 10 21 76

Percentages: FG .431, FT .618.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Jones 1-1, Falden 1-3, Zunic 1-4, Ferguson 1-5, Hale 1-7, Anumba 0-1, King 0-1, Vaudrin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Claxton 3, Ferguson).

Turnovers: 9 (Vaudrin 4, Zunic 2, Anumba, Burns, Hale).

Steals: 3 (Claxton, Hale, Vaudrin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hampton 33 35 68
Winthrop 28 48 76

A_4,866 (3,205).