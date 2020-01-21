https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/WINTHROP-61-RADFORD-56-14990687.php
WINTHROP 61, RADFORD 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WINTHROP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Vaudrin
|32
|2-6
|0-3
|0-4
|6
|4
|4
|Ferguson
|29
|3-9
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|3
|9
|Hale
|26
|4-13
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|12
|Burns
|25
|8-12
|3-6
|2-8
|2
|3
|19
|Anumba
|23
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|5
|Zunic
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Claxton
|18
|1-2
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|3
|R.Jones
|15
|0-4
|1-4
|2-2
|2
|2
|1
|Falden
|8
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|King
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|11-23
|14-42
|12
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .386, FT .478.
3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Ferguson 2-6, Hale 2-10, Falden 1-1, Anumba 1-2, Zunic 0-1, Vaudrin 0-3, R.Jones 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns 3).
Turnovers: 10 (Burns 4, Vaudrin 3, Anumba, Hale, R.Jones).
Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Burns, Hale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RADFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|C.Jones
|36
|7-15
|5-6
|2-10
|3
|1
|20
|Hicks
|34
|2-9
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|6
|Fields
|33
|3-10
|3-4
|1-2
|3
|3
|12
|Eke
|22
|2-6
|0-5
|2-6
|0
|3
|4
|Butts
|18
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Holland
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Djonkam
|13
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|4
|Greene
|9
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|0
|Hutchinson
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Walker
|5
|0-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Morton-Robertson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-64
|8-15
|14-38
|10
|19
|56
Percentages: FG .328, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Fields 3-7, Hicks 2-8, C.Jones 1-4, Jeffers 0-1, Walker 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Butts 0-3, Greene 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Eke).
Turnovers: 8 (C.Jones 2, Fields 2, Eke, Hicks, Holland, Hutchinson).
Steals: 6 (C.Jones 2, Fields 2, Butts, Eke).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Winthrop
|27
|34
|—
|61
|Radford
|20
|36
|—
|56
A_1,948 (3,205).
