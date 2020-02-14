https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/WILLIAM-MARY-77-DREXEL-72-15055307.php
WILLIAM & MARY 77, DREXEL 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DREXEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|27
|2-7
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|5
|6
|Green
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Okros
|20
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Walton
|27
|6-11
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|3
|14
|Wynter
|38
|8-19
|6-8
|1-9
|8
|2
|24
|Juric
|24
|2-3
|4-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Washington
|23
|4-7
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|3
|13
|Perry
|13
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Bickerstaff
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|14-21
|4-31
|14
|25
|72
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Washington 4-7, Wynter 2-5, Butler 1-1, Juric 1-2, Okros 1-2, Walton 1-2, Green 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bickerstaff, Walton).
Turnovers: 9 (Wynter 3, Okros 2, Bickerstaff, Butler, Perry, Walton).
Steals: 5 (Wynter 3, Perry, Walton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|25
|8-14
|12-17
|0-7
|2
|3
|28
|Van Vliet
|35
|6-12
|3-4
|3-13
|3
|0
|17
|Barnes
|31
|8-11
|1-1
|0-4
|2
|3
|18
|Hamilton
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|0
|Loewe
|35
|3-10
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|4
|10
|Ayesa
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Blair
|23
|1-4
|1-3
|0-4
|0
|2
|4
|Hermanovskis
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|19-27
|5-36
|13
|20
|77
Percentages: FG .473, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Van Vliet 2-5, Loewe 2-6, Barnes 1-1, Blair 1-3, Hermanovskis 0-1, Ayesa 0-2, Knight 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Knight 7, Van Vliet).
Turnovers: 7 (Barnes 2, Ayesa, Hermanovskis, Knight, Loewe, Van Vliet).
Steals: 2 (Ayesa, Hermanovskis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drexel
|34
|38
|—
|72
|William & Mary
|43
|34
|—
|77
A_3,590 (8,600).
