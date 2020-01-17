https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/WASHINGTON-ST-72-NO-8-OREGON-61-14982535.php
WASHINGTON ST. 72, NO. 8 OREGON 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pritchard
|40
|8-15
|3-4
|1-5
|5
|2
|22
|Richardson
|35
|2-8
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|4
|Juiston
|30
|3-4
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|2
|7
|Duarte
|29
|6-15
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|15
|Mathis
|22
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|4
|Dante
|12
|3-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Okoro
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Walker
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|1
|Lawson
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Patterson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|6-12
|5-27
|10
|20
|61
Percentages: FG .471, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Pritchard 3-7, Duarte 2-7, Juiston 1-1, Mathis 1-3, Richardson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Pritchard 5, Duarte 3, Juiston 3, Mathis, Okoro, Richardson, Walker).
Steals: 6 (Duarte 5, Mathis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Elleby
|38
|9-20
|3-3
|6-15
|3
|1
|25
|Bonton
|35
|4-10
|3-5
|1-1
|6
|2
|12
|N.Williams
|32
|1-5
|2-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|4
|Pollard
|30
|5-7
|1-2
|1-1
|2
|4
|11
|Robinson
|26
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Rodman
|23
|2-4
|2-3
|0-5
|1
|0
|8
|Kunc
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Rapp
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|11-17
|9-31
|15
|13
|72
Percentages: FG .481, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 11-21, .524 (Elleby 4-7, Kunc 2-3, Robinson 2-3, Rodman 2-4, Bonton 1-3, Pollard 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kunc 2, Bonton).
Turnovers: 15 (Bonton 6, N.Williams 2, Robinson 2, Elleby, Kunc, Pollard, Rapp, Rodman).
Steals: 6 (Elleby 2, N.Williams 2, Bonton, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon
|37
|24
|—
|61
|Washington St.
|34
|38
|—
|72
.
