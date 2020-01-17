FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thompson 40 3-7 0-2 1-4 6 2 6
Tinkle 38 2-12 11-11 3-8 1 1 15
Kelley 30 7-12 2-6 2-4 0 0 16
Reichle 25 0-3 0-0 2-4 4 1 0
Hunt 15 2-2 1-3 0-3 2 3 6
Silva 10 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Dastrup 9 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Hollins 9 1-3 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Miller-Moore 9 2-3 0-0 2-5 0 0 4
Lucas 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Vernon 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 20-51 14-22 12-31 13 10 56

Percentages: FG .392, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Hunt 1-1, Lucas 1-3, Hollins 0-1, Reichle 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Tinkle 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelley 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Reichle 2, Thompson 2, Hunt, Kelley, Miller-Moore).

Steals: 5 (Thompson 2, Tinkle 2, Hunt).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
WASHINGTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bey 35 4-11 1-2 1-2 3 3 11
Stewart 33 6-9 1-1 0-5 0 5 13
Wright 33 2-7 1-1 2-6 2 2 6
Carter 32 4-7 0-1 1-7 3 3 10
Tsohonis 29 4-9 2-2 0-2 3 0 11
Battle 24 4-6 0-0 0-2 2 1 11
Roberts 11 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Timmins 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-50 5-7 4-24 13 15 64

Percentages: FG .500, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Battle 3-5, Carter 2-3, Bey 2-5, Tsohonis 1-4, Wright 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Stewart 4, Wright 2, Carter, Tsohonis).

Turnovers: 8 (Bey 3, Stewart 2, Carter, Tsohonis, Wright).

Steals: 5 (Battle 3, Stewart, Tsohonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon St. 21 35 56
Washington 31 33 64

.