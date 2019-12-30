https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/W-ILLINOIS-82-SOUTH-DAKOTA-75-14938236.php
W. ILLINOIS 82, SOUTH DAKOTA 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hagedorn
|38
|5-13
|4-4
|0-8
|1
|2
|17
|Umude
|36
|9-13
|7-8
|0-8
|0
|2
|27
|Kelley
|35
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|3
|5
|Peterson
|29
|1-6
|3-4
|1-6
|3
|3
|6
|Simpson
|28
|3-14
|1-1
|1-2
|2
|1
|7
|Armstrong
|17
|3-5
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|0
|9
|Chisom
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Perrott-Hunt
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jovic
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|17-20
|4-34
|11
|15
|75
Percentages: FG .397, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Hagedorn 3-7, Umude 2-4, Peterson 1-1, Armstrong 1-2, Kelley 1-5, Simpson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Umude 3).
Turnovers: 10 (Chisom 3, Hagedorn 2, Umude 2, Kelley, Peterson, Simpson).
Steals: 4 (Kelley 3, Perrott-Hunt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pyle
|38
|3-7
|2-2
|0-8
|2
|2
|11
|Claar
|37
|5-7
|0-1
|2-7
|0
|2
|10
|Webster
|34
|9-17
|0-1
|0-1
|7
|2
|18
|Duff
|30
|4-7
|4-4
|1-7
|1
|3
|12
|Young
|21
|7-16
|4-6
|3-9
|2
|3
|21
|Allen
|17
|2-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|6
|Jones
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|King
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-66
|12-16
|7-39
|12
|18
|82
Percentages: FG .470, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Pyle 3-4, Young 3-5, Allen 2-4, Duff 0-1, King 0-1, Webster 0-1, Jones 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Allen 2, Pyle 2, Webster 2, Claar, Duff, Jones, King, Young).
Steals: 4 (King 2, Jones, Pyle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Dakota
|38
|37
|—
|75
|W. Illinois
|39
|43
|—
|82
.
