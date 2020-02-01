Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
W. CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Halvorsen 36 2-6 0-0 0-6 0 2 6
Faulkner 35 6-17 5-6 1-7 2 2 18
Steger 33 3-10 4-4 4-8 3 2 10
Dotson 32 7-13 1-2 2-14 1 1 15
Harris 32 5-6 2-2 1-4 0 2 12
Elks 12 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 2 3
McCray 10 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Cork 7 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Thomas 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-58 12-14 8-41 7 16 64

Percentages: FG .414, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Halvorsen 2-6, Elks 1-3, Faulkner 1-8, McCray 0-2, Steger 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, Steger).

Turnovers: 12 (Steger 3, Cork 2, Dotson 2, Faulkner 2, Harris 2, Elks).

Steals: 2 (Faulkner, Halvorsen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CHATTANOOGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jean-Baptiste 35 7-16 3-3 1-2 0 2 17
Caldwell 29 1-7 0-0 1-6 4 0 3
Ryan 29 4-9 0-0 1-3 2 4 12
Vila 24 5-12 2-3 3-6 1 4 12
Johnson 20 1-5 2-4 1-5 0 0 5
Doomes 18 2-3 3-5 1-6 1 1 7
Commander 17 0-4 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Kenic 16 2-8 0-0 0-2 1 2 5
Scott 10 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Ledford 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-65 10-15 9-33 12 14 61

Percentages: FG .338, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Ryan 4-8, Caldwell 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Kenic 1-6, Scott 0-1, Commander 0-3, Jean-Baptiste 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Kenic).

Turnovers: 9 (Ryan 3, Jean-Baptiste 2, Commander, Doomes, Scott, Vila).

Steals: 8 (Commander 2, Caldwell, Doomes, Jean-Baptiste, Kenic, Ryan, Vila).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina 28 36 64
Chattanooga 27 34 61

A_3,188 (10,928).