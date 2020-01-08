https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Virginia-Tech-67-Syracuse-63-14957871.php
Virginia Tech 67, Syracuse 63
Nolley 4-14 4-6 13, Bede 0-1 2-2 2, Radford 2-3 3-4 7, Alleyne 2-6 0-2 6, Horne 5-8 2-2 12, Cattoor 1-7 0-0 3, Cone 5-7 4-4 19, Wilkins 1-3 0-0 3, Ojiako 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 21-50 15-21 67.
Boeheim 4-12 0-0 10, Girard 4-11 2-2 12, Hughes 6-16 4-6 18, Dolezaj 2-5 2-4 6, Guerrier 5-7 2-3 12, Sidibe 2-2 1-2 5. Totals 23-53 11-17 63.
Halftime_Syracuse 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 10-36 (Cone 5-7, Alleyne 2-6, Wilkins 1-3, Cattoor 1-6, Nolley 1-11, Horne 0-3), Syracuse 6-17 (Hughes 2-5, Boeheim 2-6, Girard 2-6). Fouled Out_Dolezaj. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 28 (Radford 10), Syracuse 32 (Guerrier, Sidibe 9). Assists_Virginia Tech 20 (Bede 8), Syracuse 6 (Girard, Hughes, Dolezaj 2). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 18, Syracuse 17.
