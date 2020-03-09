Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 9, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 70 32 34 66 18 44 8 0 5 300 .107
F 61 Mark Stone 65 21 42 63 15 27 6 0 3 168 .125
F 19 Reilly Smith 70 27 26 53 17 20 3 2 6 168 .161
F 71 William Karlsson 62 15 31 46 10 16 2 2 1 132 .114
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 65 21 24 45 4 28 6 0 3 229 .092
D 27 Shea Theodore 70 12 33 45 12 25 1 1 3 214 .056
F 26 Paul Stastny 70 17 21 38 5 24 5 0 3 131 .130
D 88 Nate Schmidt 58 7 23 30 11 12 1 0 0 110 .064
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 41 8 14 22 19 10 1 2 3 55 .145
F 28 William Carrier 70 7 12 19 1 39 0 0 1 99 .071
F 89 Alex Tuch 42 8 9 17 -10 8 3 0 2 98 .082
F 92 Tomas Nosek 66 8 7 15 -1 20 0 1 1 89 .090
F 75 Ryan Reaves 70 8 7 15 -4 47 0 0 1 60 .133
D 22 Nick Holden 60 6 8 14 -1 13 1 0 0 101 .059
F 9 Cody Glass 39 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 51 .098
D 14 Nicolas Hague 38 1 10 11 0 32 1 0 0 54 .019
F 20 Cody Eakin 41 4 6 10 -9 16 0 0 0 53 .075
D 3 Brayden McNabb 70 2 7 9 1 40 0 1 0 69 .029
F 10 Nicolas Roy 27 4 5 9 3 8 0 0 1 38 .105
D 23 Alec Martinez 9 2 5 7 6 6 0 0 0 16 .125
D 15 Jon Merrill 48 2 5 7 9 32 0 0 0 37 .054
D 5 Deryk Engelland 49 1 5 6 6 37 0 0 1 59 .017
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 21 Nick Cousins 6 1 2 3 0 2 1 0 0 7 .143
F 73 Brandon Pirri 15 0 2 2 -3 8 0 0 0 24 .000
F 38 Patrick Brown 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500
F 72 Gage Quinney 3 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 2 Zach Whitecloud 15 0 1 1 3 4 0 0 0 9 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 70 221 350 571 100 566 41 9 35 2402 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 207 349 556 -112 516 50 3 30 2058 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 48 2817 2.79 26 16 5 5 131 1375 0.905 0 0 8
30 Malcolm Subban 20 1133 3.18 9 7 3 0 60 546 0.89 0 0 0
90 Robin Lehner 3 180 1.67 3 0 0 1 5 83 0.94 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 70 4251 2.91 38 24 8 6 204 2055 .899 221 350 566
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 4251 3.04 32 30 8 4 213 2394 .908 207 349 516