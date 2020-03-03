Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020

Vegas Golden Knights
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 67 Max Pacioretty 67 30 33 63 16 40 7 0 4 291 .103
F 61 Mark Stone 65 21 42 63 15 27 6 0 3 168 .125
F 19 Reilly Smith 67 27 25 52 16 20 3 2 6 163 .166
F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 62 20 24 44 3 26 6 0 3 222 .090
D 27 Shea Theodore 67 11 33 44 11 25 1 1 2 202 .054
F 71 William Karlsson 59 14 28 42 8 16 2 2 1 127 .110
F 26 Paul Stastny 67 17 20 37 5 24 5 0 3 127 .134
D 88 Nate Schmidt 55 7 23 30 10 12 1 0 0 106 .066
F 20 Chandler Stephenson 38 8 13 21 19 10 1 2 3 50 .160
F 28 William Carrier 67 7 11 18 0 39 0 0 1 96 .073
F 89 Alex Tuch 42 8 9 17 -10 8 3 0 2 98 .082
F 92 Tomas Nosek 63 7 6 13 -1 20 0 1 1 87 .080
F 75 Ryan Reaves 67 7 6 13 -5 47 0 0 1 57 .123
F 9 Cody Glass 39 5 7 12 -7 6 1 0 1 51 .098
D 22 Nick Holden 57 5 7 12 -1 13 1 0 0 96 .052
D 14 Nicolas Hague 38 1 10 11 0 32 1 0 0 54 .019
F 20 Cody Eakin 41 4 6 10 -9 16 0 0 0 53 .075
D 3 Brayden McNabb 67 2 7 9 -1 40 0 1 0 62 .032
F 10 Nicolas Roy 24 4 4 8 2 8 0 0 1 29 .138
D 15 Jon Merrill 48 2 5 7 9 32 0 0 0 37 .054
D 5 Deryk Engelland 49 1 5 6 6 37 0 0 1 59 .017
D 23 Alec Martinez 6 2 4 6 5 4 0 0 0 11 .182
F 7 Valentin Zykov 15 1 3 4 -2 6 1 0 0 19 .053
F 21 Nick Cousins 3 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 0 3 .333
F 38 Patrick Brown 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .500
F 73 Brandon Pirri 12 0 1 1 -3 6 0 0 0 20 .000
F 72 Gage Quinney 3 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 2 Zach Whitecloud 12 0 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 9 .000
D 45 Jake Bischoff 4 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 6 .000
F 55 Keegan Kolesar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 67 213 335 548 85 554 40 9 33 2309 .092
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 200 338 538 -96 510 47 3 29 1985 .101

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Marc-Andre Fleury 47 2757 2.76 26 15 5 5 127 1351 0.906 0 0 8
30 Malcolm Subban 20 1133 3.18 9 7 3 0 60 546 0.89 0 0 0
35 Oscar Dansk 1 60 6.0 0 1 0 0 6 37 0.838 0 0 0
90 Robin Lehner 1 60 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 34 0.941 0 0 0
40 Garret Sparks 1 27 4.44 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 67 4071 2.94 36 23 8 5 197 1982 .899 213 335 554
OPPONENT TOTALS 67 4071 3.07 31 28 8 3 206 2302 .908 200 338 510