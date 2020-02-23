https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-Golden-Knights-Stax-15077915.php
Vegas Golden Knights Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 23, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|63
|29
|30
|59
|14
|38
|7
|0
|3
|279
|.104
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|63
|21
|38
|59
|11
|25
|6
|0
|3
|166
|.127
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|63
|25
|24
|49
|13
|20
|3
|2
|5
|157
|.159
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|58
|20
|23
|43
|2
|24
|6
|0
|3
|207
|.097
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|63
|8
|33
|41
|12
|25
|0
|1
|1
|188
|.043
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|55
|10
|27
|37
|4
|16
|2
|2
|1
|116
|.086
|F
|26
|Paul Stastny
|63
|17
|18
|35
|4
|22
|5
|0
|3
|121
|.140
|D
|88
|Nate Schmidt
|51
|7
|22
|29
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|101
|.069
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|34
|8
|11
|19
|19
|10
|1
|2
|3
|41
|.195
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|63
|7
|11
|18
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|90
|.078
|F
|89
|Alex Tuch
|42
|8
|9
|17
|-10
|8
|3
|0
|2
|98
|.082
|F
|92
|Tomas Nosek
|59
|7
|6
|13
|1
|20
|0
|1
|1
|81
|.086
|F
|9
|Cody Glass
|39
|5
|7
|12
|-7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|51
|.098
|F
|75
|Ryan Reaves
|63
|7
|5
|12
|-4
|47
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.137
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|38
|1
|10
|11
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|D
|22
|Nick Holden
|53
|5
|6
|11
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|92
|.054
|F
|20
|Cody Eakin
|41
|4
|6
|10
|-9
|16
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.075
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|63
|2
|7
|9
|-4
|40
|0
|1
|0
|56
|.036
|D
|15
|Jon Merrill
|48
|2
|5
|7
|9
|32
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.054
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|21
|3
|4
|7
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.130
|D
|5
|Deryk Engelland
|49
|1
|5
|6
|6
|37
|0
|0
|1
|59
|.017
|F
|7
|Valentin Zykov
|15
|1
|3
|4
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|73
|Brandon Pirri
|11
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.000
|D
|45
|Jake Bischoff
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|72
|Gage Quinney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|4
|Jimmy Schuldt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|199
|312
|511
|72
|536
|38
|9
|30
|2177
|.091
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|189
|318
|507
|-84
|492
|45
|3
|28
|1875
|.101
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|29
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|45
|2641
|2.79
|25
|14
|5
|4
|123
|1305
|0.906
|0
|0
|8
|30
|Malcolm Subban
|19
|1069
|3.09
|8
|7
|3
|0
|55
|516
|0.893
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Oscar Dansk
|1
|60
|6.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|37
|0.838
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Garret Sparks
|1
|27
|4.44
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|63
|3827
|2.95
|33
|22
|8
|4
|186
|1872
|.899
|199
|312
|536
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|63
|3827
|3.06
|30
|26
|7
|3
|193
|2171
|.909
|189
|318
|492
