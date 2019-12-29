https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-4-Arizona-1-14937070.php
Vegas 4, Arizona 1
First Period_1, Vegas, Stone 12 (Tuch, Pacioretty), 9:05 (pp). 2, Arizona, Grabner 7 (Garland, Ekman-Larsson), 13:31. 3, Vegas, Stone 13 (Theodore, Pacioretty), 15:06.
Second Period_4, Vegas, Stephenson 6 (Theodore), 0:12 (pp). 5, Vegas, Stastny 9 (Marchessault, Theodore), 1:54.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-9-8_28. Vegas 13-12-11_36.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Vegas 2 of 3.
Goalies_Arizona, Hill 0-0-0 (20 shots-20 saves), Arizona, Raanta 6-6-2 (16-12). Vegas, Fleury 14-8-3 (28-27).
A_18,461 (17,367). T_2:29.
Referees_Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Libor Suchanek.
