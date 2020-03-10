https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vegas-3-Edmonton-2-15118729.php
Vegas 3, Edmonton 2
Recommended Video:
|Vegas
|1
|0
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Edmonton, Chiasson 11 (Klefbom, Neal), 9:00. 2, Vegas, Roy 5 (Martinez, Schmidt), 16:58 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 22 (Yamamoto), 6:46. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 22 (Smith), 11:57.
Overtime_5, Vegas, Theodore 13 (Marchessault), 2:13.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 15-15-16-2_48. Edmonton 3-11-9-1_24.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 0.
Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 27-16-5 (24 shots-22 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 18-13-3 (48-45).
A_17,327 (18,641). T_2:30.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.
View Comments