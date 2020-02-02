Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, FEB. 2, 2020

Vancouver Canucks
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 40 Elias Pettersson 52 21 32 53 12 12 7 0 5 129 .163
F 9 J.T. Miller 52 20 32 52 9 34 7 0 3 127 .157
F 6 Brock Boeser 52 16 29 45 6 14 5 0 3 155 .103
F 53 Bo Horvat 52 17 27 44 -4 14 7 0 1 135 .126
F 70 Tanner Pearson 52 15 24 39 4 22 3 2 2 128 .117
D 43 Quinn Hughes 51 8 30 38 -3 12 3 0 2 95 .084
F 18 Jake Virtanen 52 15 16 31 2 24 4 0 6 106 .142
F 88 Adam Gaudette 42 8 15 23 -5 14 4 0 1 53 .151
D 23 Alexander Edler 42 4 17 21 8 54 1 0 1 84 .048
F 17 Josh Leivo 36 7 12 19 0 4 0 0 0 69 .101
D 8 Christopher Tanev 52 2 16 18 7 30 0 0 1 34 .059
D 57 Tyler Myers 52 5 11 16 0 26 1 1 1 107 .047
F 21 Loui Eriksson 33 5 5 10 3 10 0 0 0 40 .125
F 20 Brandon Sutter 27 6 4 10 5 21 0 0 0 52 .115
D 51 Troy Stecher 52 3 6 9 7 28 0 0 0 57 .053
F 26 Antoine Roussel 24 5 3 8 -1 23 0 0 0 29 .172
D 4 Jordie Benn 38 0 6 6 -5 17 0 0 0 50 .000
F 59 Tim Schaller 46 5 1 6 -11 14 0 1 0 46 .109
F 83 Jay Beagle 43 1 4 5 -8 24 0 1 1 39 .026
F 79 Micheal Ferland 14 1 4 5 -3 7 0 0 0 15 .067
F 64 Tyler Motte 24 3 2 5 -4 10 0 0 0 26 .115
F 47 Sven Baertschi 6 0 2 2 -2 4 0 0 0 7 .000
D 5 Oscar Fantenberg 24 1 1 2 -4 6 0 0 0 31 .032
F 44 Tyler Graovac 8 2 0 2 -2 2 2 0 0 5 .400
F 71 Zack MacEwen 8 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 3 .333
F 38 Justin Bailey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 56 Guillaume Brisebois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 63 Jalen Chatfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
F 77 Nikolay Goldobin 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 29 Ashton Sautner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 52 171 300 471 14 448 44 5 27 1623 .105
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 154 273 427 -35 470 31 4 21 1701 .091

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
25 Jacob Markstrom 36 2132 2.7 20 13 3 1 96 1158 0.917 0 0 2
35 Thatcher Demko 17 981 2.94 10 5 1 0 48 527 0.909 0 0 0
75 Michael DiPietro 1 8 7.5 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.857 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 52 3152 2.79 30 18 4 1 145 1692 .909 171 300 448
OPPONENT TOTALS 52 3152 3.08 22 23 7 3 160 1612 .895 154 273 470