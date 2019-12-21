https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/Vancouver-Canucks-Stax-14923893.php
Vancouver Canucks Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, DEC. 21, 2019
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|36
|16
|21
|37
|-1
|8
|6
|0
|4
|98
|.163
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|36
|12
|22
|34
|0
|12
|5
|0
|2
|107
|.112
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|36
|13
|19
|32
|-2
|18
|6
|0
|1
|93
|.140
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|36
|9
|19
|28
|-12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|98
|.092
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|35
|2
|24
|26
|-8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|61
|.033
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|36
|9
|13
|22
|-2
|12
|2
|2
|1
|95
|.095
|F
|17
|Josh Leivo
|36
|7
|12
|19
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.101
|F
|18
|Jake Virtanen
|36
|9
|10
|19
|0
|20
|1
|0
|3
|67
|.134
|F
|88
|Adam Gaudette
|26
|7
|9
|16
|-2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|34
|.206
|D
|23
|Alexander Edler
|27
|4
|11
|15
|-5
|34
|1
|0
|1
|61
|.066
|D
|8
|Christopher Tanev
|36
|2
|8
|10
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|26
|.077
|D
|57
|Tyler Myers
|36
|1
|7
|8
|-3
|24
|0
|1
|0
|72
|.014
|F
|20
|Brandon Sutter
|22
|5
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.114
|D
|51
|Troy Stecher
|36
|2
|5
|7
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.043
|D
|4
|Jordie Benn
|36
|0
|6
|6
|-5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.000
|F
|79
|Micheal Ferland
|14
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|26
|Antoine Roussel
|8
|4
|0
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.308
|F
|59
|Tim Schaller
|34
|4
|0
|4
|-8
|10
|0
|1
|0
|38
|.105
|F
|83
|Jay Beagle
|27
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|18
|0
|1
|1
|27
|.037
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|F
|44
|Tyler Graovac
|8
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|.400
|F
|71
|Zack MacEwen
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|21
|Loui Eriksson
|17
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|D
|5
|Oscar Fantenberg
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|64
|Tyler Motte
|9
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|D
|56
|Guillaume Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|63
|Jalen Chatfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|77
|Nikolay Goldobin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|29
|Ashton Sautner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|113
|199
|312
|-50
|289
|34
|5
|14
|1163
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|111
|197
|308
|36
|327
|23
|4
|18
|1167
|.095
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|25
|Jacob Markstrom
|24
|1437
|2.75
|10
|11
|3
|1
|66
|770
|0.914
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|12
|720
|3.0
|7
|4
|1
|0
|36
|382
|0.906
|0
|0
|0
|75
|Michael DiPietro
|1
|8
|7.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|36
|2191
|2.86
|17
|15
|4
|1
|103
|1159
|.905
|113
|199
|289
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|36
|2191
|3.06
|19
|11
|6
|2
|110
|1160
|.903
|111
|197
|327
