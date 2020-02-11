Vancouver 6, Nashville 2
|Nashville
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Vancouver
|3
|2
|1
|—
|6
First Period_1, Vancouver, MacEwen 2 (Stecher, Miller), 7:06. 2, Vancouver, Sutter 7 (Pettersson, Hughes), 12:44 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Benn 1 (Roussel, Gaudette), 13:51.
Second Period_4, Vancouver, Pettersson 24 (Edler, Stecher), 0:58. 5, Nashville, Smith 13 (Josi, Jarnkrok), 5:59 (pp). 6, Nashville, Granlund 13 (Fabbro, Bonino), 7:05. 7, Vancouver, Miller 22 (Hughes), 18:00.
Third Period_8, Vancouver, Virtanen 16 (Hughes, Gaudette), 2:32 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-19-7_38. Vancouver 16-7-9_32.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 6; Vancouver 2 of 4.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 9-9-4 (15 shots-13 saves), Nashville, Rinne 17-13-3 (17-13). Vancouver, Markstrom 21-16-3 (38-36).
A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:48.
Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Darren Gibbs.