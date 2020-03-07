Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
VMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stephens 26 7-11 4-4 2-8 4 4 24
Curfman 28 5-9 0-0 0-1 3 1 14
Evee 33 4-10 4-4 0-3 3 3 15
Gilkeson 26 1-5 0-0 1-7 6 3 3
Lewis 20 6-10 1-2 1-5 1 2 13
Conway 23 3-9 0-1 0-2 3 0 7
Parham 23 5-8 3-4 1-6 3 4 16
Creammer 7 0-2 0-0 1-4 0 2 0
Miller 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Tang 4 0-3 0-0 2-2 0 0 0
Arnold 1 0-1 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Fahl 1 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Richeson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 33-70 12-17 9-40 23 22 96

Percentages: FG .471, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 18-38, .474 (Stephens 6-7, Curfman 4-8, Parham 3-5, Evee 3-7, Conway 1-5, Gilkeson 1-5, Tang 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis).

Turnovers: 10 (Conway 2, Curfman 2, Gilkeson 2, Evee, Lewis, Miller, Parham).

Steals: 8 (Curfman 2, Lewis 2, Evee, Gilkeson, Stephens, Tang).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAMFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Allen 38 6-17 3-4 3-12 4 1 15
Dupree 17 0-3 2-2 0-9 0 2 2
Austin 31 5-12 9-10 0-4 1 0 22
Sharkey 40 5-14 8-10 0-3 10 4 19
Thomas 31 4-8 2-2 1-2 2 1 10
Padgett 18 3-5 0-0 3-4 0 3 8
Robinson 15 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 4 2
Tatum 9 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 24-64 24-28 8-36 17 16 78

Percentages: FG .375, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (Austin 3-8, Padgett 2-4, Sharkey 1-8, Dupree 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Tatum 0-1, Allen 0-3, Thomas 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 3, Austin).

Turnovers: 9 (Allen 4, Sharkey 2, Padgett, Tatum, Thomas).

Steals: 9 (Sharkey 3, Padgett 2, Thomas 2, Allen, Austin).

Technical Fouls: None.

VMI 52 44 96
Samford 30 48 78

.