VIRGINIA 63, GEORGIA TECH 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Clark
|40
|3-7
|1-4
|0-3
|7
|1
|7
|Key
|39
|5-10
|0-4
|3-6
|6
|1
|10
|Huff
|34
|7-10
|2-2
|5-8
|2
|3
|17
|Diakite
|32
|6-14
|5-6
|2-6
|0
|3
|17
|Woldetensae
|31
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|9
|Stattmann
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Morsell
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|8-16
|10-26
|17
|13
|63
Percentages: FG .472, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Woldetensae 3-7, Huff 1-1, Stattmann 1-3, Diakite 0-1, Clark 0-2, Key 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Huff 6, Diakite 2, Woldetensae).
Turnovers: 11 (Diakite 5, Clark 2, Key 2, Huff, Woldetensae).
Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Woldetensae 3, Key 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banks
|36
|5-9
|0-0
|3-9
|5
|4
|10
|Alvarado
|35
|8-14
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|4
|20
|Devoe
|34
|3-3
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|1
|6
|Wright
|32
|3-10
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|7
|Parham
|27
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|3
|Usher
|20
|2-4
|1-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Cole
|15
|3-6
|0-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|6
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|3-9
|7-29
|16
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .500, FT .333.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Alvarado 2-7, Usher 1-1, Wright 1-2, Parham 1-3, Cole 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Banks).
Turnovers: 17 (Devoe 5, Banks 3, Usher 3, Alvarado 2, Parham 2, Wright 2).
Steals: 9 (Banks 3, Parham 2, Wright 2, Alvarado, Cole).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Virginia
|33
|30
|—
|63
|Georgia Tech
|25
|33
|—
|58
