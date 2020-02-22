https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/VIRGINIA-59-PITTSBURGH-56-15076486.php
VIRGINIA 59, PITTSBURGH 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diakite
|28
|4-8
|2-2
|3-10
|2
|2
|10
|Huff
|18
|1-4
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|5
|Clark
|38
|6-11
|3-3
|0-5
|3
|3
|17
|Key
|36
|4-6
|2-4
|1-7
|4
|2
|10
|Woldetensae
|33
|4-10
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|10
|Morsell
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Stattmann
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Caffaro
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-48
|11-13
|4-32
|11
|14
|59
Percentages: FG .438, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Clark 2-3, Woldetensae 2-7, Huff 1-3, Morsell 1-3, Key 0-1, Stattmann 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Huff 3, Key, Stattmann, Woldetensae).
Turnovers: 13 (Clark 6, Key 3, Diakite 2, Huff 2).
Steals: 2 (Clark, Woldetensae).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|31
|3-9
|3-3
|5-9
|1
|1
|9
|Johnson
|27
|6-10
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|3
|16
|McGowens
|37
|3-9
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|2
|8
|Champagnie
|40
|4-12
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|3
|9
|Toney
|40
|6-8
|1-3
|0-4
|2
|3
|13
|Murphy
|14
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Coulibaly
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Drumgoole
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|9-14
|10-28
|14
|13
|56
Percentages: FG .386, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Johnson 1-2, McGowens 1-3, Champagnie 1-4, Toney 0-2, Murphy 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown, Champagnie, Coulibaly, Johnson, Toney).
Turnovers: 10 (McGowens 3, Brown 2, Johnson 2, Champagnie, Coulibaly, Hamilton).
Steals: 8 (Johnson 6, McGowens, Toney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Virginia
|31
|28
|—
|59
|Pittsburgh
|29
|27
|—
|56
.
