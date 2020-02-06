Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MAINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Antoms 16 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Ingo 37 2-7 3-4 1-9 0 3 8
Larsson 33 3-7 4-4 0-4 2 4 11
Prijovic 26 4-10 2-2 0-5 1 3 11
El Darwich 31 5-12 2-2 0-5 2 1 12
Wright-McLeish 16 2-2 0-1 0-3 2 4 5
Okoh 14 1-4 2-2 0-0 0 0 5
Yagodin 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Schildroth 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Stumer 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 17-46 13-15 1-26 9 21 52

Percentages: FG .370, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Larsson 1-1, Wright-McLeish 1-1, Okoh 1-3, Ingo 1-4, Prijovic 1-5, Antoms 0-1, Schildroth 0-1, Stumer 0-1, El Darwich 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ingo 2).

Turnovers: 15 (El Darwich 5, Antoms 3, Ingo 3, Larsson 2, Prijovic, Wright-McLeish).

Steals: 3 (El Darwich, Prijovic, Schildroth).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VERMONT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 25 6-10 1-2 4-8 1 1 13
Lamb 27 4-12 10-10 0-5 1 1 19
E.Duncan 18 4-7 1-1 2-5 2 2 12
Shungu 21 1-2 0-0 1-5 2 1 2
Smith 25 5-9 0-0 1-2 5 2 14
Powell 23 2-8 0-1 3-7 1 2 4
R.Duncan 19 0-1 0-0 0-1 4 2 0
Patella 18 1-3 2-2 1-1 1 4 4
Deloney 17 2-7 3-4 0-3 0 3 9
Beckett 7 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-61 17-20 12-38 17 19 77

Percentages: FG .410, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Smith 4-7, E.Duncan 3-6, Deloney 2-6, Lamb 1-6, Beckett 0-1, R.Duncan 0-1, Patella 0-2, Powell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Lamb, Powell, Smith).

Turnovers: 7 (R.Duncan 2, Shungu 2, Deloney, E.Duncan, Smith).

Steals: 6 (Patella 3, Lamb 2, Powell).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maine 22 30 52
Vermont 33 44 77

A_2,901 (3,266).