https://www.westport-news.com/sports/other-sports/article/UTAH-ST-89-WYOMING-82-15112951.php
UTAH ST. 89, WYOMING 82
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banks
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Hendricks
|38
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|5
|11
|Maldonado
|38
|5-16
|2-2
|1-9
|5
|3
|14
|Marble
|28
|5-13
|4-4
|1-3
|3
|4
|15
|Taylor
|12
|1-2
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|5
|3
|Foster
|24
|6-13
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|5
|18
|Thompson
|23
|5-8
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|2
|17
|Milton
|20
|1-1
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|B.Porter
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Fornstrom
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|13-14
|2-24
|19
|29
|82
Percentages: FG .429, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 15-33, .455 (Thompson 4-6, Foster 4-7, Hendricks 3-7, Maldonado 2-7, Milton 1-1, Marble 1-3, Banks 0-1, Taylor 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Marble).
Turnovers: 8 (Maldonado 3, Marble 3, Banks, Hendricks).
Steals: 4 (Foster, Hendricks, Maldonado, Marble).
Technical Fouls: Marble, 18:16 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bean
|34
|2-6
|5-8
|4-10
|2
|3
|9
|Queta
|30
|8-11
|5-12
|1-6
|1
|2
|21
|Brito
|37
|3-6
|1-3
|2-5
|6
|3
|9
|Merrill
|38
|9-15
|6-6
|0-4
|7
|0
|27
|A.Porter
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Miller
|26
|3-8
|4-7
|0-1
|0
|3
|13
|Anderson
|15
|2-3
|4-4
|0-8
|2
|2
|8
|Bairstow
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-50
|25-40
|7-37
|21
|14
|89
Percentages: FG .560, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Merrill 3-6, Miller 3-8, Brito 2-5, Anderson 0-1, Bean 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Queta 5, Brito).
Turnovers: 9 (Queta 4, Merrill 2, Bean, Brito, Miller).
Steals: 5 (Merrill 2, Queta 2, Brito).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wyoming
|31
|51
|—
|82
|Utah St.
|38
|51
|—
|89
.
View Comments